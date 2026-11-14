Wonkette

Wonkette

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Menotsure's avatar
Menotsure
4h

🎶Give Ireland back to the Irish

Give Lapland back to the deer

Give Florida back to Seminoles

Drop DeSantis off of a pier.🎶

To be sung in a pub of unspecified ethnic origins.

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Ambiance Chaser's avatar
Ambiance Chaser
5h

A moment of silence to visualize Republicans suffering unintended consequences from all their acts of intolerance . . .

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