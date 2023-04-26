Economist Michael Greenstone, who has a brain in his head, spoke to the Senate Budget Committee Wednesday, where he tried to explain the health impact of climate change. Sen. Ron Johnson, whose head is filled with Laffy Taffy, wondered why Greenstone couldn't comprehend the obvious bright side of a rapidly warming planet.

"I actually found that chart of yours somewhat comforting for at least America," Johnson said, holding up one of the exhibits on global climate change and increased temperatures that we're sure he didn't understand. "When you take a look at the mortality — which, these are all, again, projections. I don't — I don't put any stock in them at all ..."

Johnson still somehow represents Wisconsin in the Senate for reasons that make me want to slap Mandela Barnes — metaphorically, not in the literal career-derailing Will Smith way.

He went on:

“Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) says climate change will be good for the U.S. because it will be less cold: "Global warming will actually be beneficial ... Why wouldn't we take comfort in that? ... Y'know, concerned if you're in the hot region of Africa ... but we're in good shape."” — Heartland Signal (@Heartland Signal) 1682524507

PREVIOUSLY: Wonkette's 2020 Legislative Shitheel, You Are Senate's Dumbest Republican Ron Johnson!

"But by your own projections throughout the United States because of climate change, we're actually going to have a reduced risk of mortality in the United States," he said, "and, um, wouldn't that really tie in with what the study Lancet in 2021 said we suffer about 600,000 deaths due to heat every year but 4.5 million deaths because of cold?"

Johnson refers to one specific Lancet study, out of context and without regard for ongoing impacts of a warming climate. In fairness, though, he is a very stupid man.

"So, in terms of excess deaths, a warming globe is actually beneficial," Johnson said out loud. "In my own state, your study shows that we'd have a reduction in mortality of somewhere between 54 and 56 people per, I guess it's a hundred thousand. Why wouldn't we take comfort in that?"

Greenstone, to his credit, didn't laugh or cry, both of which are reasonable responses to Johnson's nonsense. He explained that global warming's impact "will be very unequal." So, maybe, in the short term, you'd have fewer snow days in Wisconsin or Greenstone's home town of Chicago. However ...

"But if you look more carefully at that," Greenstone said, "there are large swaths of the country where the damages will be much larger and I — "

Johnson cut off Greenstone so he could spread more fertilizer:

"But again, if you want to balance it out globally, if you're trying to mitigate harm globally, isn't it true that the number of deaths according to this Lancet study caused by heat are 600,000 per year and deaths caused by cold are 4.5 million annually. So the fact — in terms of world health, in terms of excess death, we're actually in a better position by having the climate increase in temperature a little bit, right?"

No, moron, because increased temperatures can result in more severe snowstorms, because a warmer planet evaporates more moisture into the atmosphere. Prolonged droughts in parts of the country increase food prices nationwide. Global warming has led to more frequent wildfires, more severe hurricanes and possibly tornadoes, all of which cause billions of dollars in damage annually and fucking kill people.

Greenstone tried to reason with Johnson, who is devoid of reason.

"Senator, I'm not familiar with that study. What I am familiar with is my own study," he said. "Your characterization of it is incorrect."

"But your study is very favorable to my state," Johnson insisted, and Greenstone had to remind a sitting US senator that there are 49 other states in the country.

"Many of them will suffer," Greenstone said like a normal person. "Many of them will suffer more than Wisconsin will gain, and that is the nature of climate change. It's very unequal."

This is all maddeningly consistent with Johnson's overall antipathy toward science and specifically climate change, which he's called "bullshit." He's not a serious person, and he's in office for another six years. Let's hope the planet can endure.

Open thread.

[ Heartland Signal ]



