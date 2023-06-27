It's a year that has a Groundhog Day in it, so we guess Roseanne Barr is trying another comeback. She's going on tour. Fox Nation is pushing her shit to its viewers. She's on social media saying she thinks Lizzo owes her a thank you for "paving the way" for body positivity.



And now Twitter is abuzz because last week on some obscure podcast called "This Past Weekend" with Theo Von, Roseanne Barr said the Holocaust didn't happen, nobody died in it, but it really should. You think there might be some nuance here, but there isn't.

“Nobody died in the Holocaust, either. That's the truth. It should happen. Six million Jews should die right now, because they cause all the problems in the world. But it never happened. But it never happened."



She added, "Mandated," and we don't know why.

Then Roseanne said she is "a hundred percent Jewish" and Hollywood is a Jewish business and Black people control the rap and "People should be glad that it's Jewish, too, because if Jews were not controlling Hollywood, all you'd have is fuckin' fishing shows. You see what I'm sayin'?"

That's what she said, right after the part about the Holocaust didn't happen but six million Jews should die.

There's a much longer weirdass clip if you'd like to watch it. You might want to pack a snack before you dive in.

The video begins with Barr explaining that Joe Biden did win legitimately, but that there are government "guidelines" that say you are only allowed to speak the truth about that. Which she supports. "I'm just glad that they were able to make sure that nobody could detract from that proven truth."



What?

"That they mandated that that was the truth and that nobody could say, well what about, NO!"

What?

That was the "truth" she was speaking, right before she said the other thing about the Holocaust. And if you don't say these truths, then the government will kick you off YouTube. Or something.

After Barr said six million Jews should die, the host said there's a "good level of organization that goes on with Jews," and asked Barr if she was indeed all Jewish, "was it weird that Hollywood like went against you, then, because you're Jewish?" She explained that "Hollywood Jews don't like Jews." She said she's "not the right kind of Jew for the Jews in Hollywood," adding, "I'm a JEW-Y JEW. I'm the scary kind!"

At which point she started talking about harmonics and vibrations and her ring, which she said wards off "other people givin' you the evil eye."

We are making none of this up.

And it just got stranger from there! Did you know Steven Spielberg's movies about "friendly aliens" are "for mind control"? Why wouldn't they be!

So we guess that's how Roseanne's comeback is going.

In summary and in conclusion, this video of Roseanne is also going around today and at the end she says Donald Trump is the first woman president, that's totally normal, the end.

