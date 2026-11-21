One man’s trash is another man’s TRASH GEYSER. Photo by Antoine GIRET on Unsplash

This week in “weird environmental shit I didn’t realize could happen but will be one of many disgusting and unnerving surprises that a changing climate plus aging infrastructure will bring us all right before the boiling ocean finally closes over all our heads,” I bring you … the trash geyser.

Yes, Los Angeles County — specifically, the communities of Val Verde and Castaic, right by the 5 freeway — is the proud home of a geyser of shit that is rocketing out of the middle of a dump that’s already been giving locals fits for years now: the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, which has been one of the figurative environmental cans kicked down the road for decades by local officials now.

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This is somehow even worse than the exploding pigshit lagoons that I was very sorry to learn about just now!

OH MAN, WONKETTE CLASSIC!

The Chiquita Canyon Landfill has been referred to as a “troubled dump” for a while now, which is exactly the sort of phrase that puts everybody’s mind at ease right after they hear “trash geyser.” It’s the kind of environmental nightmare that should be taken as a warning by other regions, but of course instead is just going to get totally ignored by officials who could actually do something about it until it happens again, and thanks to climate change, it will!

This is a really big deal, too. Six people were injured in the initial explosion, although officials say don’t call it an explosion, call it an “escape of gas” with the appearance of an explosion, which isn’t an explosion because there was no fire, just a big old trash-fart. Apparently the “smoke” was just pulverized garbage getting blown up into the air and all over the place by the winds, ewwww.

So now, the not-smoke from the not-explosion is poisoning the air and people have to flee their homes because of it! The Santa Clarita Valley Signal has more:

[T]he incident comes about six weeks after L.A. County Public Health’s response to the yearslong crisis at the landfill was given a scathing review by a Sept. 29 Joint Legislative Audit Committee report from the state. Residents and officials reiterated concerns mentioned in the audit about communication, as a three-day evacuation paid for by the landfill was expected to end Friday, while basic questions about residents’ safety remained.

Now some are calling for the removal of county health officials, including local elected officials representing the Santa Clarita Valley. They’re finding “dark material” in their driveways, so I can’t say that I blame them!

But how did this happen? How was this able to go on for so long?

Well [emerging an hour later from a rabbit hole on the history of dumps and landfills], it’s like this: Humans produce a lot of trash. Once upon a time, we thought we could just take our trash and put it in a big hole in the ground, cover it up, and then never think of it again, like magic! Sure, a bunch of stinky hippies made noise over it, but this was the early 1970s and a bunch of red-blooded Americans weren’t about to listen to those wusses who were always whining about the air, and the water, and why lead shouldn’t be sprayed into the air, and all that commie nonsense.

I’m sure that California was also totally unaware that this landfill was getting built out at the site of what was for a time called the Black Palm Springs, and it was just an honest mistake! Right? Right?? It’s not like the state has a history of barely acknowledged environmental racism which is now coming back to bite everybody in the ass or anything, right?

Oh, shit, you guys:

At a time when African Americans weren’t allowed to buy homes in most areas, this is where they could buy property and build a community. […] Val Verde became known as the “Black Palm Springs”. The main park became a gathering place for the community. It’s where they held dances and beauty contests, selecting Miss Val Verde and a lot of other activities for both young and old — including an Olympic-size swimming pool.

So they dug a big hole next to this pastoral community, stuck all that trash in a hole and covered it up, and repeated that again and again for fifty years until 2022, when some kind of chemical reaction due to all those different kinds of trashes getting dumped in there like the world’s worst layer cake caused an underground fire to ignite, where it is still burning to this day and occasionally explodes!

The extended, horrible, protracted heat waves that we’re getting more and more around here due to a super-heated Pacific Ocean are just making the situation worse, too, because guess what extreme weather can do to the sorts of chemicals that like to spend years smoldering underground? One guess!

These problems actually led to the closure of the dump as of January 1, 2025 (due in part to the smoldering underground fire, which they refer to here as an “elevated temperature landfill event” that is affecting the northwest corner of the landfill), and it is now in its “mitigation stage,” which, I dunno, when paired with this week’s geyser, it sounds bad!

But well before this geyser incident, residents of Castaic and Val Verde complained about the terrible smells wafting into their homes, especially on hot days, but were told that it was either harmless or all in their heads.

The Chiquita Canyon Landfill, Jeffords later learned, generates far more than offensive odors. Landfills are the third-largest source of methane emissions from human activities, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. The gas, produced by microbes as they decompose organic matter, warms the atmosphere 86 times faster than carbon dioxide over 20 years. Peer-reviewed studies documented the landfill leaking huge amounts of methane into the atmosphere even as its operator, Chiquita Canyon LLC, owned by Waste Connections, captured and sold a portion of the gas as renewable fuel to a power plant.

Until the county gets its act together, I would like to offer my usual recommendation to residents of N-95/KN-95 masks, which filter out small particulates like the powdered turds you’re getting forced to breathe in. When I’ve had to cover fires all over Southern California, those bad boys have kept me safe.

Meanwhile, all my best thoughts go out to the communities of Val Verde and Castaic, and all the surrounding neighborhoods also getting affected. You all deserve better than this and always have.

Environmental racism leading to a massive, horrifying situation poisoning us all, hmmmm. There’s a metaphor in there somewhere, but I’ll be damned if I can figure out what it is!

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