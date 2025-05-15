Wonkette

Martini Glambassador
2h

Here is your hed gif source info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/friends-with-doos

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/82fa2e25-2ad6-4ec2-8edb-0cbbadd7d68f?utm_source=share

Martini Glambassador
2h

“I don’t think people should be taking medical advice from me”

Uh… then stop loudly and frequently dispensing incorrect and harmful medical advice, guy-who-is -supposed-to-be-the-country’s-head-of-health-and-human-services.

