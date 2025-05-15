Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

The Supreme Court will hear Trump’s challenge to birthright citizenship today, because six of them are very open to entertaining his every lawless, un-American whim! (New York Times archive link)

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy cleared his calendar and Turkish President Erdoğan fluffed the cushions, but neither Putin nor Trump will be attending the Please-Russia-Quit-Invading-Ukraine talks in Turkey today. Instead Putin is sending a delegation headed by “propaganda architect” Vladimir Medinsky, and Trump is busy at his Middle East sleepover and is sending L’il Marco Rubio in his stead. (Kyiv Independent)

Approval of gifts to the United States is a function of Congress, but Mike Johnson says that Trump accepting Qatar’s $400 million gift of a used palace of the skies is “not my lane.” (Latin Times)

Transportation Secretary / former reality star Sean Duffy told everybody that Newark Airport was safe, and then changed his wife’s flight to leave from LaGuardia. (Guardian)

Why is Elon Musk’s AI chatbot offering up lies that white South African farmer “genocide” is “real and brutal” as the answer to unrelated questions? (NBC)

Oh hey, one of the South African farmers seeking asylum, Charl Kleinhaus, posted anti-antisemitic stuff on “X” like “Jews are untrustworthy and a dangerous group,” and re-posted content from Holocaust denier Stew Peters. Kleinhaus claims he posted that stuff because he was taking medication for a kidney stone. (Forward / New York Times)

Tulsi Gabbard fired two officials at the National Intelligence Council who refused to co-sign lies that the Venezuelan government is directing the Tren de Aragua gang to invade the US. (Washington Post archive link)

RFK Jr. testified before some House and Senate committees yesterday, doubling down on his autism-surveillance database, suggesting that working families can afford $40,000 a month to go to drug rehab, and telling the House “I don’t think people should be taking medical advice from me” about vaccines. Oh, yeah, no shit, 🔩 ⚾️. Also Senate Democrats will have more hearings next week, about all the HHS layoffs. (USA Today / Latin Times / CBS)

Jared Kushner’s dream of building a spa on a war-torn death site in Serbia is on hold, because “The head of the Serbian agency charged with protecting cultural monuments admitted to authorities that he had forged a government document allowing the former Yugoslav Ministry of Defense headquarters in Belgrade to be demolished and replaced with the Trump hotel.” (New York Times)

A federal judge Tuesday ordered the reinstatement of nearly 200 fired federal workers who screen coal miners for black lung, and a judge has blocked the administration from enforcing the executive order that took away 2/3rds of the federal workforce’s collective bargaining rights. So that’s nice. (Washington Post archive link/ Law and Crime)

Rhode Island man paid $640 for a pink and gold TRUMP watch, got a RUMP watch instead. Customer service wouldn’t return his calls, and he’s really ticked off. (NBC 10)

Fishy as cat breath: a Chinese eight-person e-commerce company, GD Culture Group, has bought as much as $300 million of $TRUMP memecoin. Guess they’re getting an invite to that bribery dinner! (New York Magazine / CBS)

Fishy as cooking a mackerel in the office microwave: Pam Bondi sold between $1 million and $5 million worth of Trump Media shares right before “Liberation Day” crashed the market. (ProPublica)

Bruce Springsteen kicked off his European tour in Manchester yesterday with some words about a certain corrupt, incompetent and treasonous person.

And then he said some more!

And then he covered “Chimes of Freedom.”

Now time to take a deep breath and start the day!

