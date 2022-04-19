Reading coverage of this November's elections, a lot of it sounds like, "Oh well, you know how things are, it's inevitable and also the law that the president's party must get massacred in the midterms, so we should probably just get ready to give the Nazis another chance to do Good Government." And we're also reading all these warnings about how in the midterms and especially in the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump and his co-conspirators are laying the groundwork for a much more professional coup, one where state governments are stacked with all the fascists they need to have in place to overthrow the will of the people much more quickly and efficiently. As in, if he needs a secretary of state to find him 11,780 votes, they're working to make damn sure a willing secretary of state will be ready to start searching the couch cushions.

NO BIG! No Big, Just Trump Begging Georgia Secretary Of State To ‘Find’ Him 11,780 Votes

And sometimes, in reading all of that, it can be tempting to ask what Democrats are doing to stop these things, precisely. Anything? Joe Manchin's Congress obviously can't be bothered. Are we just gonna fuck around and wonder how we got here in 2028 when Trump announces he's miraculously been granted a third term by all 50 states in the Electoral College, springboarding off the permanent GOP Congress's passage of its federal "Don't Say Gay" law, a hybrid of Florida's and Russia's "Don't Say Gay" laws?

Well, here's something, from the good folks at Run For Something. Politico reports on a new three-year effort to put 5,000 people who love America into elections posts around the country, in order to stop Trump's garbage anti-American white fascists.

The program would recruit candidates in 35 states for everything from county probate judges in Alabama to county clerks in Kansas and county election board members in Pennsylvania — all offices that handle elections and will be on voters’ ballots between now and 2024. Spearheading the effort is Run for Something, a Democratic group that launched soon after Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential victory to recruit candidates for local elections. Now, the group plans to raise $80 million over the next three years for this push, which would include at least a hundred staffers to support those candidates in-state, according to details and donor memos first shared with POLITICO.

Doing Something! It's the new Not Doing Something!

They're calling it Clerk Work, because it's about putting some fuckin' clerks in who are competent and believe in democracy. Run For Something co-founder Amanda Litman explains to Politico that the 2024 GOP fascist coup is going to look different from 2020:

“Election subversion in 2024 is not going to be a mob storming the Capitol, it’s going to be a county clerk in Michigan or a supervisor of elections in Florida who decides to fuck the whole thing up,” Litman said. “The only way to make long-term democracy protection is by electing people who will defend democracy.”

Politico says this project will be everywhere election workers are elected, which makes sense. It also mentions how Steve Bannon has been inserting his pockmarked grundle stump into this particular chicken for a while now, pushing for his fans to "take this back … precinct by precinct.” It's called the "precinct strategy," and Wonkette has written about it previously, as we are on top of all the things.

PREVIOUSLY! Won't Have To Have An Insurrection If You Let The Trumpists Count All The Votes

Here's a tweet from back when Run For Something started quietly getting this effort going, featuring Mr. Grundle Stump himself:

Steve Bannon is recruiting people to run for local election administrator. So are we. (But, you know, *for* democracy.) If you want to run for a position like city or county clerk or any other local position, we want to help. http: //runforwhat.net pic.twitter.com/J6kFAXqoQd — Run for Something (@Run for Something) 1640046948

The rest of the Politico piece has more details on how this is working, how it's already worked, and what the group's next goals are. It also has some grumbling about how it might have been nice if the Democratic National Committee had done something like this in the first place. We probably agree but don't feel like typing a whole bunch about it.

We are just glad somebody is doing something. So follow them on Twitter and help out however you can.

Hey maybe you should run for something! And then if you win and Donald Trump says "find me 11,780 votes" you can say "sure thing buddy, but first how about you find my balls instead?" and democracy will be saved.

[ Politico ]

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!



Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?