Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

Aww'dvarks. More about the lovey-dovey aardvarks in your hed gif: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/aardvark-affection

Also, here is your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/1198b8f4-4305-4b9f-bb4e-7594bdfc5b37

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

All press secretary noms are named Dana White just like all Senate candidates from Alaska are named Dan Sullivan. That's just science, and also a joke and why can't you take a joke? No, no, Granpa Klanpa wasn't confused, you're confused.

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