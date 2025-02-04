That is not San Diego, that is Mexico. And we are not hunting the mahi mahi ourselves, we are paying Shakespeare Pub to hunt it for us!

OYEZ OYEZ! We are coming to see you, Orange County and San Diego, THIS MONTH. I shall hug you and love you and call you George, and we will bitch and kvetch and commiserate all together. What a fucking year this week has been.

Orange County, I’m buying you drinks at my favorite olden days dive haunt THE FLING, 2370 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, TUESDAY, Feb. 18, 7-9 p.m.

San Diego, I’m buying you fish and chips and beers at SHAKESPEARE PUB, 3701 India St., San Diego, click here for parking direx, THURSDAY, Feb. 20, 6-8 p.m.! Special surprise guests! We love you!

Here’s a picture of me being too gorgeous at a previous San Diego drinky thing and meetup, when I was newly divested of a BABY from my STOMACH when I was FORTY-TWO.

Hot damn. (Also, we went marching with the UFW at Egg City and all the other ones when I was a little girl. And it seems like it’s time to march again RIGHT NOW.)

NB: Los Angeles, my actual birthplace and home of my first 40 years, I do not even know what to say to you right now. You probably NEED a party, but I DON’T WANT TO INTRUDE.

That’s it, that’s what you get today for your OPEN THREAD.

Buy a round for your friends