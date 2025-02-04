San Diego! Orange County, CA! Prepare To Welcome Your Wonket Overlords.
Rollin rollin rollin keep that dogie rollin.
OYEZ OYEZ! We are coming to see you, Orange County and San Diego, THIS MONTH. I shall hug you and love you and call you George, and we will bitch and kvetch and commiserate all together. What a fucking year this week has been.
Orange County, I’m buying you drinks at my favorite olden days dive haunt THE FLING, 2370 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, TUESDAY, Feb. 18, 7-9 p.m.
San Diego, I’m buying you fish and chips and beers at SHAKESPEARE PUB, 3701 India St., San Diego, click here for parking direx, THURSDAY, Feb. 20, 6-8 p.m.! Special surprise guests! We love you!
Here’s a picture of me being too gorgeous at a previous San Diego drinky thing and meetup, when I was newly divested of a BABY from my STOMACH when I was FORTY-TWO.
Hot damn. (Also, we went marching with the UFW at Egg City and all the other ones when I was a little girl. And it seems like it’s time to march again RIGHT NOW.)
NB: Los Angeles, my actual birthplace and home of my first 40 years, I do not even know what to say to you right now. You probably NEED a party, but I DON’T WANT TO INTRUDE.
That’s it, that’s what you get today for your OPEN THREAD.
Not a good day at work.
HR told me my lip biting habit is annoying my coworkers.
Bummer.
Anyway, starting tomorrow, I'll just be biting my own.
Okay, that's all for now.
I'm exhausted from work. I feel like everyone has lost their damn minds, and I have to deal with the cleanup.
This week alone I've had:
A substitute teacher write on the sub plan "If it weren't against the law, I would tie [Student] to a chair and tape their mouth shut."
A teacher asking a Hispanic student "when are you being sent back?"
An ed tech specialist claim that we are illegally accessing her bank account and stealing money from her.
A teacher aide who failed to disclose that he is married to a high school student who attends school in our District
Where's the Tylenol and the single malt?