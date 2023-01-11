Donald Trump being out of office and on his way to prison (hopefully, eventually) means Sarah Huckabee Sanders is off the national stage, back in Arkansas. This is a good thing for America, because every day normal Americans can avoid seeing the stupid face of a member of the Huckabee family is a good day.

Of course, it's a problem for Arkansas, which just made the amateur mistake of electing Sanders governor. You'll remember that a few years after Bill Clinton left Arkansas and went to the White House, Arkansas quit electing Democrats and put Mike Huckabee, Sanders's father, in the governor's mansion, which we know from personal experience is far too classy and beautiful for those fucking people. (Good, then, that for part of his tenure as governor, Mike and the family lived in a triple-wide trailer while the mansion was being repaired.)

Because she is a very serious politician, Sanders spent Tuesday, her first day in office, doing productive things like banning the word "Latinx" from all official Arkansas documents.

Sanders , who was sworn in as the first female governor of Arkansas on Tuesday, justified the ban of the word "Latinx" in government documents and name titles by citing a Pew Research poll that found only 3% of American Latinos and Hispanics used the term to describe themselves.



"Ethnically insensitive and pejorative language has no place in official government documents or government employee titles," Sanders' executive order states. "The government has a responsibility to respect its citizens and use ethnically appropriate language, particularly when referring to ethnic minorities."

OK go fuck yourself.

There is a real debate among serious and kind people over the term "Latinx," and it's true that probably most of the Hispanic community has no interest in using it. Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego has some interesting thoughts about it.

But that's not what this post is about, because that's not why Sarah Huckabee Sanders really did this. Let us not fall into the trap of pretending that Sanders gives a fuck whether the term is "ethnically insensitive and pejorative" or whether she is giving appropriate respect to "ethnic minorities." Raise your hand if Sanders, one of the country's most prolific liars, is fooling you, so that we can smack the shit out of your ignorant hand.

She is doing this to be a hateful redneck asshole toward transgender people. That's it. "Latinx" is code for "woke" and "transgender" with these people. That's why she did it.

Sanders also spent part of her first day being a hateful redneck asshole toward Black people under the guise of protecting minorities from "discrimination." How? By banning Critical Race Theory. In other words, more anti-"woke" trolling and still no governing.



Sanders’ order says the Secretary of the Department of Education shall review rules, policies and regulations to identify anything that may promote teaching that would, “indoctrinate students with ideologies, such as CRT, that conflict with the principle of equal protection under the law or encourage students to discriminate against someone based on the individual’s color, creed, race, ethnicity, sex, age, marital status, familial status, disability, religion, national origin, or any other characteristic protected by federal or state law.”

We got the news today, as in TODAY, that an Ohio school shut down Dr. Seuss's The Sneetches when a third grader noticed it was against racism. But Sarah Huckabee Sanders will protect students from race-based discrimination by Making Education White Supremacist Again, preventing little white children like her own perfect angels from ever learning that maybe a handful of times in American history — definitely for only the first several hundred years and counting — white Christian people have been absolute fucking garbage toward everybody who wasn't white and created a country that's designed to work for them, at the expense of everyone else.

She signed this in Little Rock, presumably, mere blocks from Little Rock Central High. Yeah, as in 1957 "Little Rock Nine" Central High.

Welcome to hell, everybody in Arkansas who isn't a white fascist. That ignorant country bumpkin piece of shit up there thinks Jesus picked her to make your life miserable.

Also she banned TikTok on all state-owned electronic devices.

Whatever. They're all doing that.

