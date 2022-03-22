There is so much going on that you might have missed that over the weekend, Alaska GOP Rep. Don Young died. He was 88. He had been there a long time.

Now there has to be a special election to fill Alaska's sole seat in the House, and sounds like somebody is interested in spending half a term in that seat, dontcha bet. Unfortunately it's unclear if she has any idea how to get from here to there:

"If I were asked to serve in the House and take his place, I would be humbled and honored and I would. Yeah, in a heartbeat I would," [Sarah] Palin told Newsmax in an interview, adding that "we'll see how this process is going to go in terms of filling that seat but it would be an honor."

You know, if she was asked. By the voters. Does she realize she'd have to be asked by the voters ? We're not going to "see how this process is going to go in terms of filling that seat." We've already seen. There will be a special election for the rest of his term, and then a regular election.

"We'll see how this process is going to go." Pfffffft. Sounds about as prepared as she was to prove the New York Times had defamed her.

But don't say she doesn't know what an undertaking this would be, she explains it right here in this run-on sentence:

"Think of those huge shoes that are to be filled when we consider Don Young's longevity and his passion, his love, his fighting spirit for our wonderful state of Alaska and for the nation as a whole," the former governor added.

Just think of those huge shoes that are to be filled! In the clip, she actually said " Oh my goodness think of those huge shoes that are to be filled."

You can watch the clip of Palin speaking to Eric Bolling on Newsmax about all this. To be fair, Bolling did ask her whether she'd be interested in "running," so maybe she knows she'd have to do that.

She’s baaaaaack! After the death of Rep. Don Young, Sarah Palin says she is ready to head to Congress to fill his “big shoes.”pic.twitter.com/2YQoNLAIGN — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1647903683

"You heard it here first," said Eric Bolling, who was totally stanning the idea of Sarah Palin in Congress. "Sarah Palin would be a great, great addition to the US House of Representatives." Giggling like a little kid, he said, "Governor, as a friend of yours for a very long time, I would love to see you in some of those congressional hearings with the Left. I can't imagine, their heads would be spinning!" Really ? Would their heads be spinning? Would they be spinning like a salad spinner, trying to decipher WTF kinda word salad Palin is blowing out today?

In conclusion, after explaining that she's much like Donald Trump, who had both everything to lose and nothing to lose, Palin said, "when I have nothin' to lose azzzzzz izzzzzzzz the case today, I think it'd be good for my family even!"

And yes, we typed all those "z"s because she was slurring. Of course we did.

It'd be good for her family even!

[h/t Joe.My.God / The Hill ]

