There is breaking news, and it is that Sarah Palin is still very idiot. Happy holidays from Wonkette, everyone, we'll see you next year!

OK, but for real, Sarah Palin was an exciting celebrity guest at some Turning Point USA cool kid party fest, and she made some news when she said:

Former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin swore on Sunday she would only get vaccinated against COVID-19 “over my dead body.” [...]



“Enough is enough,” the Republican firebrand said, “especially when it comes to government telling us what we have to inject in our own bodies. No.”

Yeah, OK, whatever.

“I will not do it. I won’t do it, and they better not touch my kids, either,” she told [tiny-faced TPUSA weirdo Charlie] Kirk.

Four out of Sarah Palin's five children are legal adults. Sarah Palin's really not a part of the legal discussion about whether or not they'll be vaccinated. But here's what Palin thinks about schools requiring vaccinations, in case you were curious:

“If enough of us, though, rise up and say, ‘No, enough is enough’ — There are more of us than there are of them! You need to all look around and… realize that those around you, as you stiffen your spine, their spines, too, will stiffen! And there is an empowerment in a group like this where you all can feed off each other, and really be strong.”

There's that delusional white Republican magical thinking we all love so much. The kind that says Donald Trump could actually be voted in by a majority of Americans, or that everybody's a secret anti-vaxxer, because "there are more of us than there are of them!"

Here's the video if you hate yourself enough to listen to Sarah Palin talking:

Sarah Palin showed up in Phoenix this morning to tell that crowd “it will be over my dead body” that she gets vaccinated. Then she encourages others to “stiffen their spines” and fight back. “There is an empowerment in a group like this where we can kind of feed off each other.”pic.twitter.com/t47oxxrGtB — Ron Filipkowski (@Ron Filipkowski) 1639934626

The New York Daily News notes that Palin had COVID earlier this year, and that her son Trig did also. According to whatever fake science Republican brain wizards believe in, this means the entire Palin family has been granted super-immunity against COVID until long after their descendants' descendants die. It is possible pandemics don't work this way.

The thing is, with all these new variants developing, it's likely true that Palin's vaccine refusal is happening over a number of people's dead bodies, if not her own. Because in case you haven't noticed, everybody is getting COVID right now, including vaccinated people. It's really running around media and political circles, so you're gonna hear about it too. This Omicron shit? Seems crazy contagious. But so far, based on what we have read and heard, it seems like vaxxed and boosted people who get breakthrough cases are still just getting mildly sick, if they're symptomatic at all, while among the unvaxxed, it's still just killing people left and right.

That's why the White House is releasing statements like this, which literally say that if you're unvaxxed, get ready for your self-inflicted winter of sickness, loss and death.

Harsh? Yes. True? Also that. Winter is coming is the message. Omicron is "raging through the world," according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Unfortunately, all over the country, encouraged by people like Sarah Palin and Tucker Carlson, people are refusing to get vaccinated, and it's indeed happening over their own dead bodies and their parents' dead bodies and their cousins' dead bodies and their sisters' dead bodies and their brothers' dead bodies and the dead bodies of ... what? Is it mean to type these things?

But again, we're talking about unvaccinated people. But hey, sure, if white Republicans want to literally keep making this a culture war touchstone and die of preventable diseases to own the libs, we literally cannot stop them. That would be tyranny, after all.

[ New York Daily News ]

