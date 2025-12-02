Tabs gifs by Martini Glambassador!

Morning, let’s tab it up!

Looks like Secretary Shitfaced has settled on a guy to “stand behind 100 percent” and also “serve as his unwilling scapegoat,” since Secretary Shitfaced has never taken responsibility for anything in his shameful loser life.

And that’s the official line from the White House. Praise Bradley! Fuck Bradley!

White House Nazi Barbie of course read a scripted thing helping Shitfaced scapegoat that guy. And reportedly people in the Pentagon are PISSED, because now they know with 100 percent accuracy, if they didn’t suspect it already, that this Nazi Fascist Trump Regime — led at the Pentagon by Hegseth — will throw them under the bus the second it’s convenient. Fuck you, Bradley! Oh yeah:

“This is ‘protect Pete’ bulls---,” one military official, who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal conversations, told The Post. Leavitt’s statement “left it up to interpretation” who was responsible for the second strike that killed the two survivors, a separate military official said, imploring the White House to provide clarity on the issue. One official said of Leavitt’s statement, “It’s throwing us, the service members, under the bus.” Another person said some of Hegseth’s top civilian staff appeared deeply alarmed about the revelations and were contemplating whether to leave the administration.

Good luck turning the military against the American people now, bitch! [Washington Post]

Speaking of, if it’s ALL BRADLEY’S FAULT and not Pete’s, no never, it turns out:

Secretary Shitfaced was supposed to be watching Bradley! Fuckin’ Bradley!

Fuck’s sake, Hakeem Jeffries:

Meanwhile, the Duffel Blog — it’s like The Onion for the military — is talking about Shitfaced like this, if that tells you anything about how much the military respects Shitfaced these days:

Hahahahaha Alina Habba, hahahahahahahaha.

Rachel Maddow’s new podcast Burn Order sounds quite good. Available where you get your podcasts! Here, read an interview with Rachel about it. [Time]

They did an MRI to Donald Trump’s heart or his butthole or something, it was a perfect butthole MRI, of his heart. Totally routine! [AP]

Heather Cox Richardson provides this quote from Trump, about his butthole heart MRI:

Last night, on Air Force One, Trump responded oddly to a reporter’s question about Walz’s call for Trump to release the MRI results: “[I]f they want to release it, it’s okay with me to release it,” Trump said. “It’s perfect. It’s like my phone call where I got impeached. It’s absolutely perfect…. [I]f you want to have it released, I’ll release it.” When a reporter asked “What part of your body was the MRI looking at?” Trump answered: “I have no idea. It was just an MRI. What part of the body? It wasn’t the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it. I got a perfect mark, which you would be incapable of doing,” he said, pointing at the female reporter. He then pointed at another female reporter and said: “You, too.”

The president of the United States jammed his finger at two woman reporters and informed them they could not identify a camel the way he can. Also his dementia is pretty clearly getting worse at an exponential rate. [Letters From An American]

Donald Trump is extremely scared of that special election in Tennessee today, where Democrat Aftyn Behn could fip a district he won by 22, if people vote hard enough. He says she hates country music and Christianity! [Daily Beast archive link]

I’ve been watching and rewatching a bunch of Diane Keaton movies, for obvious reasons. I think I mentioned in a previous Tabs!

Anyway, in the last few days I rewatched Baby Boom for the first time in a hundred years. Thing I noticed upon rewatching:

Thing Ruby the puppy noticed upon watching it for her first time? Horse!

The other Keaton film I watched this week was called Arthur’s Whisky, which was Keaton’s penultimate film, from 2024. It’s not great or anything, but if you want to watch Keaton and a couple of British stars drink the elixir of youth and then heartwarming hijinks ensue, then it is available for free on Prime.

Your mom is available for free on Prime.

THE END OF TABS.

Want to read more Evan than just what’s at Wonkette? Visit The Moral High Ground and subscribe to it!

Follow me on Instagram!

And on BlueSky!

And on Facebook!

Here, a LinkTree!

Share

Want to donate just once?