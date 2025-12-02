Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

Hello! I’m eating lunch where Caesar was stabbed. And posting your gif info, of course. Elephant babies!

https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/elephant-calf-scrum

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
38 replies
Linda1961 is woke and proud's avatar
Linda1961 is woke and proud
2h

Free advice for Admiral Bradley, and others who carried out these illegal orders - lawyer up and throw Secretary Shitfaced and others in this regime under the bus, before they throw YOU under the bus.

Also - WTF were you thinking in carrying out illegal orders? And from people who never, ever take responsibility for their actions when things go wrong.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
382 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture