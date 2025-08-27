Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Land Shark 🇺🇦 🏳️‍⚧️'s avatar
Land Shark 🇺🇦 🏳️‍⚧️
4h

This will be that "soft secession" from the US. Educational standards, regional transportation, etc., etc. Then these regions will just stop paying into the Federal government that doesn't provide anything to them.

𝗘𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀, 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝘀𝘀., 𝗺𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗸 𝗶𝗻 𝗮 𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗽 𝘁𝗼𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗲𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗴𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁

https://archive.ph/JRX6g [Boston Globe]

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Nolan Mark's avatar
Nolan Mark
4h

Without aluminum shots how else would his dead worm get its tinfoil hats?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
317 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture