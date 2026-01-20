If you follow politics at all in the United States, you probably know who Scott Jennings is, or at least you’ve seen an interchangeable conservative white man on CNN during the 10 p.m. Eastern hour, saying the obnoxious things interchangeable conservative white men do.

Much has been written about Jennings and what a stain on the discourse he is, no need to rehash it all here. But it’s good that suddenly, the last few days, it seems like fellow panelists on Abby Phillip’s show are going off on Jennings in a new way, one that really treats this internet-troll-made-flesh like he deserves to be treated. It seems to us like people are just absolutely through with him.

Consider this first clip with Parkland survivor Cameron Kasky, who until five minutes ago was running for Congress, but now he isn’t anymore. Look how Cam speaks to Jennings, and how much it clearly bothers him.

Kasky simply notes the verifiable fact that ICE terrorists are targeting American citizens, that they’re not remotely focused on so-called “illegals,” and says therefore that “you can’t say ‘illegals’ anymore.” Jennings chose to queen out at the suggestion that Kasky can tell him what he can and cannot say.

“How’re you gonna force your edict on me, just out of curiosity!” he whined.

“No, I wanna know why he gets to instruct my speech!” he whined.

As if somebody is going to take away Scott Jennings’s right to lie like a common Nazi.

Kasky replied, “I understand that your job is predicated on just getting increasingly more demented every single week, and that the audience comes back to …”

And then he got cut off. Which is a shame, because Kasky was making a good point about the CNN business model that employs Scott Jennings, and how it isn’t about journalism. But Kasky was originally making the other point, about ICE, so he finished that one.

But you could tell Jennings was triggered by the younger, smarter, more handsome man next to him, who was calling him a liar to his face. He reflexively denied the reality Kasky was speaking, which was fine, because Kasky had already pointed out that Jennings likely knew he was lying.

“That is a fact,” Kasky said, “you cannot deny that” they are targeting American citizens. As Jennings protested, “They are not!” Kasky continued: “I mean, you can on national television, you deny facts all the time, you’ve done it a couple times in this very episode.”

At which point the impotent pig went back to whining about how Kasky was going to “enforce” what he was and was not allowed to say. It was sad. He was really upset.

Then there was this clip where guest Leigh McGowan lost her shit at Jennings, after he told her not to “get [her] knickers in a twist” over the Child Rape Files that Donald Trump and the Republican Party are willing to destroy the entire planet to keep hidden, which only makes sense if Trump is the biggest, sickest criminal in the whole tranche.

“Yeah, let’s not get our knickers in a twist over child rape!” said McGowan.

And then she said what everybody was thinking:

“Why are you talking like that? It’s insane, like, it’s insane. The Epstein Files is a multinational, multigenerational child and woman sex-trafficking ring. Your attitude right now, your sort of ‘shucks, devil-be-gone’ is just horrifying to me. “Every woman in the world who is watching this, why are you acting like you have no idea what’s happening here?”

And he sat there with that look on his face, the one not even his mother should have loved, while McGowan tried to impress upon him how Pam Bondi’s Department of Covering Up Child Rape is now 30 days late releasing the Child Rape Files, because that’s what they do over there at Pam Bondi’s Department of Covering Up Child Rape.

Let’s not get our knickers in a twist over child rape, said McGowan, mocking the shit out of this little bitch in front of her.

Again, it seems like people are through with this guy.

This weekend, frequent CNN guest Julie Roginsky wrote a piece on Substack devoted to what a felch-stain on the discourse Jennings is. (She really can’t stand him, which we imagine is how most women who know him feel about him. More background on that here.)

Acknowledging that her newsletter might get her banned from CNN, Roginsky wrote that the problem wasn’t Jennings’s ideology, per se, but that he, himself, the man, is just absolute garbage. Here’s some:

The problem is how he behaves, what he contributes, and what his presence signals about what CNN now tolerates. On air, Jennings does not debate; he blathers. He talks over women with particular frequency, interrupts relentlessly, and treats panel discussions as contests of volume and obstinacy, rather than as exchanges of ideas. He mugs to the camera and rolls his eyes, while calling any fact he does not like a lie. It is performative obstruction — the cable news equivalent of flipping the board when you’re losing the game. This is not “spirited debate.”

She explained that Jennings has an entirely “optional” relationship with the truth, and then continued:

Jennings is also an insecure little boy, the kind of teenager who sat home alone on a Saturday night cutting and pasting photographs of himself alongside girls who would never give him the time of day to make it appear that he had a robust social life. That is essentially what he does every time he goes on air. He selectively edits clips to make it look like he “owned” whomever he was debating, too chickenshit to post the whole segment that would expose the truth. Aside from his collection of mouth-breathing Twitter acolytes, no one buys it.

Was she done? She was not:

Jennings has cultivated a reputation — not just among viewers, but among female guests — for being rude, dismissive, and antagonistic in ways that feel personal rather than substantive. His dynamic is familiar: interrupt, sneer, accuse, repeat. If challenged successfully, escalate the aggression.

Was she done? SHE WAS NOT, but we’ll let you go there and read the rest.

She even said she’s heard privately that women guests have been suddenly never invited back after they embarrassed poor little chickenshit Scott Jennings on air. She is spilling tea!

People have always said Jennings is a piece of shit. He’s rage bait, clips of him on Instagram and TikTok go viral when people clap back. As Roginsky notes, he posts his own versions of these clips too, because he thinks he won, and because his fans are the lowest common denominator from humanity’s sewer, and it’s easy to convince them he won.

But this feels different. This feels like perhaps a moment where people are saying, again, that they’re fucking done with this smug piece of shit.

Maybe it’s part of the ongoing reaction after the murder of Renee Good by a white man who walked away afterward saying “fucking bitch,” that people are just saying you know what? Fuck conservative white loser men. They’ve never given anything to society that couldn’t have been done better by someone else, they don’t deserve an ounce of the respect they think is their birthright, and maybe if they hadn’t been running society all this time, a lot fewer women and children would have gotten raped. Maybe we don’t need to see their faces anymore.

CNN should fire the motherfucker, but they won’t, because Scott Jennings, and by extension Abby Phillip’s entire crappy show, is their entire model. CNN really hasn’t changed since that day when Jon Stewart told a younger, less Nazi Tucker Carlson and Paul Begala on Crossfire in 2004 to stop hurting America. For decades now it’s been this piece of shit network that’s not exactly “in the middle,” but rather just entirely devoid of substance, news for people who don’t pay much attention. And its nightly roster appears to be devoted to making sure people who are “in the middle” — AKA low-information voters who don’t really understand politics enough to form a full thought, but like to tell themselves they listen to “both sides” — have something to watch.

It’s not like they’re going to switch over to CBS to watch that Ken doll Katy Tur is fucking.

But hey, maybe people will keep speaking up about what a human zero and a bastard Scott Jennings is, and maybe they’ll do it on air.

It might at least make the show watchable.

