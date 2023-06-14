How bad is it that Judge Aileen Cannon drew the long straw to hear the Trump espionage case? Pretty bad! (Of note, you all seen the picture of her in full Trump drag? I thought it was fake, but no, it's her.) (Slate tricked me.) (Slate)

Texas couple says indict Trump for inciting our riot, or let us go. Texas couple has a point. (Deadstate)

Rhode Island officials were so rude it started a criminal investigation. They were too rude for Philly . — Inquirer

Man, Office of Special Counsel, "Karine Jean-Pierre said 'MAGA' and that's a Hatch Act" is some nit-picky shit. (NBC News)

Has Peter Thiel tried slugging Red Bull instead of nerd blood? — Columbia

Lara Logan is a true believer. It seems like probably the absolutely horrific gang rape did not help her mental health, and also marrying a Republican dick. Really sad profile of the woman who'd been a terrific war correspondent. — The Atlantic

Fox News is fucking poison. Some random old man yelling at nine-year-old girls that they must be boys, and his wife calling their mothers genital mutilators. (They are not trans girls.) (It wouldn't be any "better" if they were.) — Castanet

Please stop stealing the drive-in cat. (CBC)

Teen Vogue debunks a host of teen-centered conspiracy theories, including the "slap your teacher" TikTok challenge. Which lets me relive the greatest interview I've ever done: Cheech and Chong, where Tommy Chong asked me if I was related to Bob Schoenkopf — I am, he was my dad's first cousin — and then announced (read it in your best Tommy Chong voice), "I went to high school with that guy. He punched a priest. Bob Schoenkopf was my hero, man. " /TommyChong

DON'T KILL THE ORCAS, JUST LET THEM HAVE YOUR RUDDERS. (Newsweek)

Heat pumps are outselling gas furnaces for the first time because Uncle Joe primed the pump. I see what I did there. — Utility Dive

How bout some high speed internet for the rurals? Thanks Joe! (USDA)

There's an "elder abuse" investigation of the actor and writer John Amos, whose lawyer says he's fine actually and doesn't know why his daughter posted a gofundme alleging someone's financially abusing him. (People)Here's a wonderful interview with him about how great it was working on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," and less great working on "Good Times." (Vulture)

Gonna watch Hair again yestertonight with my mom.

www.youtube.com

Cormac McCarthy peaces out. I will not be watching or rereading The Road,that shit fucked me up. (Hollywood Reporter)

Man how pissed would you be if your thousand dollar a night hotel room was small and bullshit, and you have to pay $6000 a night before it gets awesome? Oh my bad, that's for December. It's only $2000 a night in July! Oh LOL the google reviews, brb in 7 hours, I have to read all of these. — Azulik

If you are shopping on Amazon anyway, this link gives Wonkette a small cut.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Don't forget to keep Wonkette going forever! Pick an amount, choose one time or monthly, and click Paypal if you are Paypal or Stripe to use a credit card! We love you!

Want to just donate once?