Self Helpy AF: Is It Time To Delete Twitter (Which We'll Still Call Twitter Because X Is Too Cringe)?
Come get some chaotic, benevolent advice from Sara!
Welcome to an occasional advice column by me, Sara Benincasa, a person with many opinions. This column will not diagnose, prescribe, or “cure” anything! Hopefully, reading it will be a treat for your gorgeous brain.
Think of it as a dose of loving care from your chaotic, benevolent aunt, the gal with bright purple eyeshadow who just winks when she catches you smoking your pot drugs with your silly little cousins in the garage. To submit a question, hit me up at saratoninnewsletter@gmail.com. If I use it, I will keep you anonymous.
Should I rip the Band-Aid off and delete Twitter?
You’re still there? Jesus. I deleted my account 10 months ago and that was still later than it should’ve been. It isn’t giving you anything. You’re probably addicted to it. I was. Leave.
I had like 110,000+ followers, some of them actual wonderful humans, many of them robots or brands. The lovely ones and I found each other elsewhere, a process that splendidly continues! Quitting can be fun sometimes. Enjoy it!
If I do a weird voice at work when I answer the phone, everybody hates it. However, it brings ME joy. Am I okay?
Of course you’re okay! You’re better than okay: you’re fabulous. You’re creative, funny, and bizarre. We love this in a human! As long as you aren’t harassing anybody or doing weird corporate crimes with your weird telephone voice, you’re good to go.
This may be a sign that it’s time to look for a goofier job. On the other hand, it may be an invitation from the Universe to do more silly shit at work and bring some good cheer to whatever pristine ivory tower, giant robot factory or grungy strip mall you presumably skip to every weekday.
Show up in a crop top and bikini bottoms under a ballgown under a giant vintage overcoat and just see what happens.
What’s one piece of advice you’d give your 18-year-old self?
Sweet mother of Gawdess, now THIS is a question! The fact that I can only pick one piece of advice to give to Tiny Adult Sara – wow.
I’d tell her to join a well-run, kind, non-scary recovery group for teens, or perhaps for adult children of dysfunctional families. I think she’d learn some necessary skills that few of us get at home: healthy ways to self-soothe; effective conflict resolution techniques; perhaps even mindfulness meditation.
It is good for anyone to join a compassionate, genuinely helpful community of folks of all ages working together to figure out how to be decent to themselves and others (note: a cult – for example, an MLM essential oil scheme – does not count.)
How do I figure out where and when to start a project? It’s easy for some people to simply do things. I’m not sure my brain works that way. Please help.
The easy answer would be for me to say, “Everybody’s brain is a little different. Keep looking up time management strategies and ideas and eventually you’ll come up with your own plan.”
However, I feel that would be a dereliction of my duty as Uncertified Unlicensed Unicorn Advice Givererer. Instead, I will list a few of the books that have helped me.
How to Keep House While Drowning by K.C. Davis, LPC
The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning by Margareta Magnusson
The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron
The Remarkable Life Deck by Debbie Millman
Daily Rituals: Women at Work by Mason Currey
I tend to prefer the gentle approach – it’s what I use with my own writing clients as they develop memoir proposals or novel outlines or whatever we’re working on together. But some folks want a strict taskmaster, and there are certainly accountability buddies and life coaches who can deliver that.
What I like about the final book in particular is that it gives no advice. It just provides examples of how all different artists did their thing. Some of them adhered to rigorous schedules and placed a lot of demands on themselves. Others were loosey-goosey. Many were in-between.
Looking for an example on which you can model your own routine – that may be the most inspiring, motivating way to start. Just know that your difficulty with this is not a moral failing. You are not lazy. You’re trying to solve a puzzle called BRAAAAAAAIN and that is a worthy, if sometimes baffling, endeavor. I wish you the best of luck.
As always, if you commenter types should wish to offer your own suggestions to these questioners, go for it! Take good care of yourselves this weekend, please and thank you.
WomanComingHome thinks this is the open thread for now, and that's good enough for me.
I just got a funny (as in peculiar, not ha-ha) email from my former boss. A great guy with whom I had a great relationship, right up until my retirement at the end of last year.
He wanted me to give him an opinion about an article he was considering for the cover of the next issue. I opened the attachment, thinking, only three-quarters jokingly, that I should charge him a consulting fee.
Then I read the article.
It was about some training partnership that an industry supplier had with Lincoln Technical Institute. Yes, one of those for-profit colleges that's always getting in trouble for ripping off its students. From Wikipedia:
𝘐𝘯 2022, 𝘓𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘯 𝘌𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘚𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦𝘴 [its parent company] 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘰𝘧 153 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘭𝘶𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘴𝘵𝘶𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘭𝘰𝘢𝘯 𝘤𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘥𝘶𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘨𝘦𝘥 𝘧𝘳𝘢𝘶𝘥. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘭𝘢𝘴𝘴 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘣𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘣𝘺 𝘢 𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘱 𝘰𝘧 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘯 200,000 𝘴𝘵𝘶𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘴.... 𝘈 𝘴𝘦𝘵𝘵𝘭𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘈𝘶𝘨𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘰𝘧 2022, 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘤𝘩𝘰𝘰𝘭𝘴 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘵 𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘭𝘶𝘥𝘦𝘥 "𝘴𝘶𝘣𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘮𝘪𝘴𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵 𝘣𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘴𝘤𝘩𝘰𝘰𝘭𝘴, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘣𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘨𝘦𝘥 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯 𝘴𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘴 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘯."
So my reply started with the words "Oh holy shit," and I basically told him to put something else, 𝘢𝘯𝘺𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 else, on the cover. I concluded with, Sorry, didn't know how to sugarcoat it, but I won't charge you for the advice.
I basically know where the poor guy is coming from. The same impulse that drove him to ask for my help is the one that made him consider what is obviously an expanded press release as a cover story in the first place: Lack of resources. (Although I'm not quite sure where the guy who replaced me fits into that picture.)
I am well out of there.
Hang it up Biden.
“Why Are We Even Here?” Steve Bannon and Jim Hoft Discuss Explosive TGP Report from Georgia that Exonerates President Trump