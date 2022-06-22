Just the News found the real coup terrorists, it is this Democratic aide who put stickers on MTG's anti-trans posters and then the same prosecutors who prosecuted all the poor January 6 tourists wouldn't even prosecute! LOOK at the CRIIIIME!

The Rude Pundit has hated Mike Pence longer than any of you. Trying to kill him was still fucking CRIIIIIIME.

Fifty-eight percent of Americans think Trump should be charged with CRIIIIIME? (MSNBC) Well then it's Maggie Haberman and Michael Schmidt to the rescue! ( Press Watchers )

They couldn't arrest him for the rifle and tactical armor despite all the terrified people calling 911 thinking they were about to die. But they arrested him for the brass knuckles, because that's illegal. — Tulsa World

The Texas GOP party platform is hell on earth. Can't wait! (Texas Tribune)Looks like SER already covered it on Monday, which continues to be my day off! (Wonkette)

Libs join the majority to declare attempted robbery "not a crime of violence." You can't make me read Alito and Thomas's dissent. Or the opinion for that matter! Luckily I don't think CNN links to it here,but I guess I should anyway. (Decision)

Oh neat, a boring Medicare kidney ruling is actually perfectly analogous to getting to discriminate against gay people! — Ian Millhiser at Vox

Is court reform possible? Crystal ball hazy, probably "LOL." — Dame Mag

Jesus's brother, Chinese peasant rebellion leader! ( BBC )



Increased rents were 40 percent of the [inflation number term doohickey] in May. We should do something about that! (Seriously, we should do something about that. Know what would have done something about that? Build Back Better.) — The American Prospect

I quit. "Kyrsten Sinema should the face of Democrats in 2022." Nobody click that nonsense, he's not joking. (Real Clear Politics)

Close the racial wealth gap with the Patriotic Millionaires!

Let's eat all the noodles! 27 Noodle Recipes to Put on Repeat! (Scroll down and you don't have to click the slideshow.) — Food and Wine

Okay, these aren't terrible photobombs, they may stay. (ParentWise)

