Sorry, our bad, we meant that the Democrats on the Senate Judicary Committee will be talking respectfully about what a badass Ketanji Brown Jackson is. Republicans like Josh Hawley, Tom Cotton and Ted Cruz, we imagine, will do armpit farts while randomly shouting the words "child porn!"

The committee will be deliberating all day, and then sometime around early evening probably they'll officially vote her out of the committee. She may be confirmed by the end of the week!

Watch them here:

www.youtube.com

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here



Wonkette is ad-free and paywall-free and relies on YOU to pay us what you can, please, if you are able!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?