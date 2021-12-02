The Republican contest to say the most fucked up thing about Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the world's great humble heroes, is really in high gear this week. Is he Mussolini? Is he Mengele? Mussolini? Mengele? What about Hitler? Is he Hitler? What about if Mengele and Hitler had a baby? Is he Mengele and Hitler's little baby? If Dr. Fauci was Mengele and Hitler's little baby, would you abort him? AND SO FORTH.



And GOP Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, the Senate's very stupidest Republican and one of the country's leading purveyors of COVID lies and disinformation, is never one to disappoint, and we guess he hadn't had a chance to play the game this week, so this was his entry, on World AIDS Day:

Without a wisp of tact, Johnson likened the way Dr. Anthony Fauci has issued warnings about the omnicron variant of COVID-19 to the way Fauci warned about the threat of AIDS. Since cropping up as a potential threat late last month, the variant has prompted new travel bans around the world as scientists work to determine whether omicron causes more severe illness, and whether existing treatments are sufficiently effective in combating it.



“Fauci did the exact same thing with AIDS. He overhyped it,” Johnson told “Fox and Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade.



“He created all kinds of fear, saying it could affect the entire population when it couldn’t. And he’s doing, he’s using the exact same playbook with COVID, ignoring therapy, pushing a vaccine,” the senator said, receiving no pushback from the host.

Always remember, kids, that mouthbreathing bigots like Johnson don't actually deserve your anger, and blood pressure spikes only hurt you, not them. Because we know it's difficult to listen to loser white men like Johnson, who have never contributed anything worth anything to the world, when they say things like this. When they dismiss what actually happened when AIDS hit, because the victims don't actually personally matter to them.

And we know it's particularly vile to listen to people like Johnson say things like this about men like Dr. Anthony Fauci, who back in the 1980s was indeed one of the people fighting against AIDS, while worthless white social conservatives were distributing pamphlets that said "homosexual diseases threaten American families."

And we know it's hard when on top of everything else, the man is such an ignorant fucking hog about what actually causes HIV/AIDS, as he does everything but dismiss it out loud as a disease that didn't matter because it didn't usually affect white straight men like him.

We know. He's the Senate's very dumbest Republican, though. It's not worth it. He's never worth it.

Here's the video of that breathtaking waste of cells telling Brian Kilmeade, another of God's gems, about how Dr. Fauci made some big deal out of AIDS:

!! Ron Johnson on Omicron: "Fauci did the exact same thing with AIDS. He overhyped it. He created all kinds of fear, saying it could affect the entire population when it couldn't. He's using the exact same playbook with COVID, ignoring therapy, pushing a vaccine."pic.twitter.com/uL2IMThje7 — Tim Hogan (@Tim Hogan) 1638395208

What glorious garbage lives amongst us.

[ HuffPost ]

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter .



Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?