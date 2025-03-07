Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

By popular request: Here’s where you can send some green to Rep. Al Green. (ActBlue)

SER has some choice fucking words for all the congressional Dems at Donny’s shitshow who weren’t Al Green. (The Play Typer Guy)

Anti-trans bills just died in Montana. Twenty-nine Republicans voted them down after trans and nb Dems Zooey Zephyr and SJ Howell explained it in a way that somehow (SOMEHOW???) broke through their shriveled brains and hearts. (Erin in the Morning)

Congressional Republicans ask Musk if they may please have a vote on him dismantling the government. (CNN)

Do Social Security Administration cuts affect you? A DUH A DUH A DUH. (David Dayen at The American Prospect)

Oh whoops Trump trying to undo all the shit Trump did! (The Fucking News)

Trump’s gonna steal all our tax money to give it to crypto people (himself, presumably). Paul Krugman is very annoyed! (Krugman)

Into which hog trough is Musk going to stick his piggy little snout next? Smart money’s on “steal all the public airwaves.” (David Dayen at The American Prospect)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom had Charlie Kirk (?) on his podcast (??) to agree that they love shitting on trans women together. So that’s a go fuck yourself then. (Erin Reed)

Still waiting for a Kamala Harris voters safari — okay, they found one gay Kamala guy in this shithole redneck high poverty low education town — but in the meantime:

The recently enlisted Bass, who lost his father to addiction when he was a child and became a father himself at 15, said he had increasingly felt despair in recent years over the economy and the state of the country in general. His mother, though she relies on Medicaid and food stamps, said she resents other forms of government assistance that she thinks encourage people not to work.

Okay. (Archive WSJ)

Seems like Michigan should reup its “don’t throw poor people out of their homes with tax foreclosures” law, and that Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who recently oversaw two children dying of carbon monoxide poisoning while they slept with their family in a casino parking garage, and who wants to run for governor as an independent, should maybe spearhead some of that. And Big Gretch can come out of hiding and do something about it too, please and thank you. (Alex Alsup at The Chargeback)

Trump HUD secretary’s plan to help Los Angeles recover from its wildfires includes Christian music and prayer. (Christian Nightmares)

Cassidy Steele Dale is having a hard fucking time, but he knows one thing and it’s we are not them. (Think Future)

Let’s circle back up to the top and give the ending to Montana Rep. Zephyr changing hearts and minds.

Be the change you want to see in my girls’ public Detroit elementary school, where the district is facing between $30 and $80 million in cuts next year, and buy the pizzas. Buy the fucking pizzas everybody. They’ll FedEx em right to your door. Pizzas. (Pizzas.)

