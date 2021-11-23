Earlier this month, a few hundred free-thinking souls, including a number of actual MDs who should know better, held a gathering in Ocala, Florida, to gripe about how the COVID-19 virus is no reason to get all worried about things, because vaccines are useless and you should take the horse dewormer ivermectin instead.

Do we need to repeat to you that it's still useless in prevention or treatment of COVID? (Yes, yes, it's used in humans to fight parasites and head lice. It's also used against mange, so you can at least die with a glossy pelt.) They called the gathering the "Florida COVID Summit," and because they either have no sense of irony at all, or the grimmest sense of humor, the confab was held at Ocala's "World Equestrian Center." (Princess Twilight Sparkle, current monarch of the magical land of Equestria, did not return scrolls requesting comment.)

Surprise, surprise! Dr. Bruce Boros, a retired cardiologist and one of the docs who proclaimed ivermectin a miracle preventative and cure at the conference, is now seriously ill with COVID-19, as are at least six others who attended it, the Daily Beast reports in the sort of follow-up to CovidCon that only seems inevitable. Boros, 71, fell ill just two days after the one-day conference.

Also too, CovidPalooza '21 organizer Dr. John Littell told reporter Michael Daly that while "people are considering if it was a superspreader event," his own opinion is that it absolutely was not, and the only possible explanation is that all seven of the attendees who got sick must have been infected sometime before they arrived, for reasons.

"I think they had gotten it from New York or Michigan or wherever they were from," he said. "It was really the people who flew in from other places."

Fortunately, the people who got sick are taking extra doses of the useless miracle drug, and "Everybody so far has responded to treatment with ivermectin… Bruce is doing well."

At the conference, Boros explained that "I have been on ivermectin for 16 months, my wife and I, [and] I have never felt healthier in my life."

Daly reports that, as of his reporting, "Boros remained seriously ill at his Key West home, according to people who know him but who asked not to be identified." The doctor didn't return phone messages or emails, not even by tapping one hoof.

In July 2020, Boros announced in the scientific journal "Facebook" that he was beginning his very own "ivermectin observational study." The local paper said Boros had created a"Category 5 social media storm" with a post proclaiming Anthony Fauci a "fraud." In an interview with the Keys Weekly , Bouros insisted you can't trust Fauci or the agency he heads, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, because "his NIAID is taking money from groups like Gilead Sciences, a drug company that makes remdesivir," which until recently has been one of the few FDA-approved treatments for COVID.

In that interview, Boros claimed to have treated a seriously ill COVID patient with ivermectin, with near-miraculous results: "within six hours he was talking without coughing." But Boros also said — at the time at least — that he supported masks and social distancing, so please don't lump him in with the demon sex doctors, OK? Daly noted that at the gathering of the Horse-alos this month, masks and social distancing were pretty much nonexistent.

Ivermectin and its generic versions, we should add, are made by Big Pharma.

Also too, Daly notes that Boros was so convinced that ivermectin was a brilliant alternative to actually proven vaccines that he

put his 97-year-old father, Carl Arfa, on it along with himself. His father, sensibly, then decided to get something proven to work against COVID: the vaccine.



"He had been brainwashed," Boros said at the summit. He recalled, "He got it. He didn't tell me. I was very upset. I wanted to give him a spanking. He got both jabs."



Arfa caught the virus, which officials say is still spreading because so many people refused to get the vaccine. While the shot has proven to prevent serious illness and death in the overwhelming majority of those who get infected, Arfa—like some elderly patients or those with underlying health problems—became critically ill from COVID.

Shortly before the Doctors Who Should Know Better summit began, Boros's father died from the disease, so like any great clinician and son, Boros worried at the conference that it was the vaccine, not the virus, that killed him, and that maybe Arfa might have survived if Boros hadn't stopped giving him useless deworming treatments when he found out Arfa had been vaccinated.

We hate to say it, but we are just wondering if Dr. Boros is not the best at sciencing, really:

"I feel a little guilty," he allowed. [...]



"We're seeing astronomical numbers of deaths in people that have been vaccinated, particularly the older people," he said.

In conclusion, this is all very sad and we're glad that Mr. Arfa at least took the smartest course available to him, because it gave him a far better chance of survival than his weirdo son's cockeyed ministrations would have, the end.

[ Daily Beast / Keys Weekly ]

Wonkette is fully funded by readers like YOU! Please click the button below to fund Wonkette.



Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?