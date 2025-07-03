Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Trump and DeSantis’s special new concentration camp with sharks with frickin laser beams flooded on its very first day. (Miami Herald but I don’t see a gift link button, I am sorry)

Whom are we sending to Guantanamo today?

Two U.S. officials said most of those detained at the base are considered to be “high-risk” detainees, who are defined by immigration authorities as individuals with violent or otherwise serious criminal records, histories of disruptive behavior or alleged gang ties.

My bold! (CBS News)

“[CNN] then displayed a graphic which showed Musk, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, CNN, Japan, AT&T, Israeli prosecutors, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, Canada, Forbes, Harvard University, ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ escapees, and former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas beneath the caption, ‘People and groups Trump has targeted in past 48-72 hours.’” (Mediaite)

Republicans defunding Planned Parenthood in their One Big Fuck Bill:

Planned Parenthood estimates that two-thirds of its brick-and-mortar health centers across the country could be forced to shutter, with 90% of those closures happening in states where abortion is protected. In fact, a whopping 75% of abortion-providing clinics in pro-choice states could close.

(Abortion, Every Day)

Well when you put the Big Fuck Bill like that, Dame magazine! (Dame)

But wait, there’s even more. (More Perfect Union)

Okay, one last one. (The Fucking News)

Watch AOC.

LOL fuck they’re coming for the bees and all the other ecological research and fieldwork that keeps us in “blueberries” and “wildflowers” and “food.” (Civil Eats)

How Trump smashed civil rights in just 60 days, and how the Moms 4 Liberty of the early 20th century, the Daughters of the Confederacy, helped disappear Black people’s newly gained civil rights the first time around. (Nikole Hannah-Jones at the New York Times)

Eleventh Circuit rules all trans lady teachers in Florida are “Mister” now. (Erin in the Morning)

Trump, Russell Vought, and the attempted “pocket rescission” of the $7 billion in K-12 funding they’re trying to keep three months after some mystery other administration signed the K-12 budget into law in March. (David Bernstein)

How many more witnesses did the jury need to convict Diddy of sex trafficking after so many witnesses testified they saw him beat his girlfriends until they agreed to fuck strangers at his coerced sex parties? Apparently “more than 34.” This is unbelievable. (AP)

“Sludge” and how corporations (and the government!) are using it to get you off the line. (The Atlantic)

California finally voted to reform CEQA and that is good actually! Environmental groups shouldn’t be aligning with NIMBY people against housing (and certainly not against wind turbines, good lord Sierra Club!). (Sonja Trauss YIMBY)

Another thing we could learn from Norway: solving homelessness! (Reasons to Be Cheerful)

What time is it? It’s time to IMPEACH!

