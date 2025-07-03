Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
5h

Puppy mayhem! Your gif source info:

And meme chat: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/rumble-of-goldens

https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/48285cea-07ab-4b01-bf47-0a76298570c7?utm_source=share

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 replies
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

So yeah, you’ve got R congresscritters now cool with passing a bill because their kinggod can just ignore the parts he wants. Never was a better example of a group admitting their own uselessness.

——-

CNBC: It sounds to me like the president persuaded you by saying he's gonna override some of the provisions in the bill. Is that right?

RALPH NORMAN: He's going to on the permitting drive a hard bargain. He's gonna have accountability. You'll see some executive orders.

https://bsky.app/profile/atrupar.com/post/3lt2ovznwun24

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
394 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture