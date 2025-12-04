Donald Trump slept through another of his weird “Cabinet meetings” Tuesday. His appointees praised his wisdom, manliness, and godlike control of the weather — yes, Kristi Noem thanked him for having “kept the hurricanes away, we appreciate that.” She also said he had “saved hundreds of millions of lives with the cocaine you’ve blown up in the Caribbean,” so if you are an American who is alive today, be sure to thank him. Marco Rubio posted a video of himself praising Great Leader for bringing peace in Ukraine, although that hasn’t actually happened and Great Leader appeared to sleep through the flattery.

But Trump woke up at the end of the knob-slobbering, and he decided he needed to say something very, very racist. If nothing else, it might briefly change the subject from his boat murder campaign, which itself briefly changed the subject from the Epstein files. So he launched into a racist rant against Minnesota’s Somali immigrants, saying they don’t belong in America at all because, well, they just aren’t quite fully human like we are. Trump started by attacking Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and US Rep. Ilhan Omar, and it only got uglier and uglier as he went on. Here’s the video if you can stomach it; feel free to skip most of it and fast forward to Omar’s response at 2:45.

It’s quite possibly the most openly racist shit any US president has ever been caught saying on camera, in the White House or elsewhere. We honestly can’t recall any other examples that come close. Maybe he’ll get a prize. He loves prizes.

Trump called Rep. Omar and Somali Americans “garbage,” insisted they “contribute nothing” to Minnesota and America, and dreamed angrily of an America without any of those people in it at all.

“I don’t want ‘em in our country. I’ll be honest with you, OK. Somebody will say, ‘Oh, that’s not politically correct.’ I don’t care. I don’t want ‘em in our country. Their country is no good for a reason. Their country stinks, and we don’t want them in our country.

Trump didn’t openly call African people subhuman, but you got the point. Somalia suffers from poverty and decades of civil war because Somalis are simply bad people, he believes, not because of anything else. Colonialism never happened, and besides, geopolitics, great power conflicts, and economics are for white countries only.

Trump then moved to griping at length about Ilhan Omar and how she’s always complaining about America. He called her “garbage, she’s garbage.” The man who starts work at noon every day griped that

“Her friends are garbage. These aren’t people that work. These aren’t people that say, 'Let’s go, come on, let’s make this place great.' These are people that do nothing but complain. They complain. “You know, if they came from paradise, and they said, 'This isn't paradise,' but when they come from hell and they complain and do nothing but bitch, we don’t want ‘em in our country. Let ‘em go back to where they came from and fix it.”

Donald Trump really could spend all day complaining and bitching about how we need to get all the complainers out of our country. He really can’t stand complainers, which is why he complains so much about them.

Omar replied to Trump’s rant by pointing out that he’s a disgusting old racist fuck, but she put it a bit more diplomatically, saying Trump’s “obsession with me is creepy. I hope he gets the help he desperately needs.”

So, because Trump is very old and his brain is deteroriating quickly, and because, well, he’s a hardened bigot, he basically repeated the rant again last night, and if anything made it worse:

Here’s some of that for you:

“I wouldn’t be proud to have the largest Somalian — look at their nation. Look how bad their nation is. It’s not even a nation. It’s just people walking around killing each other. “Look, these Somalians have taken billions of dollars out of our country. They have taken billions and billions of dollars. They have a representative, Ilhan Omar, who they say married her brother, that’s a fraud, she tries to deny it now, but you can’t really deny it because, you know, it just happened. “She shouldn’t be allowed to be a congresswoman, and I’m sure people are looking at that. And she should be thrown the hell out of our country. “And most of those people — they have destroyed Minnesota, okay? Minnesota, you have an incompetent governor, you have a crooked governor, he’s crooked as hell but he’s incompetent. Walz is — he should be ashamed. That beautiful land, that beautiful state. It’s a hellhole right now. “And the Somalians should be out of here. They have destroyed our country. And all they do is complain, complain, complain.”

Trump also babbled about how America needs immigrants who want to “kiss our country goodnight,” because that’s a normal thing people with normally functioning brains are always saying, especially when they’re vile racists.

The administration is now reportedly ramping up deportation raids in Minnesota, and Trump has been rumbling about revoking green cards of Somalis in the state. We’re sure finding excuses to revoke naturalized citizenship will come next.

For the sake of context — not that the context justifies Trump’s racist ranting at all — Republicans have been shitting their pants and blaming the entire Somali community in Minnesota for the 2022 “Feeding our Future” COVID-assistance scam. That scandal is currently in the news during the ongoing prosecutions of roughly 75 people accused of ripping off food aid programs to the tune of $250 million, or as Trump puts it, “billions of dollars.” Many of those involved were Somali Americans (and US citizens), although the ringleader of the extensive fraud scheme was a white lady, Aimee Bock, who was convicted earlier this year. Oddly, Minnesota’s white community isn’t being accused of complicity in her crimes.

The prosecutions have become a big talking point on the Right, and perpetual rightwing shit-stirrer Christopher Rufo even got in on the frenzy, publishing a screed in his “City Journal” claiming that money from the scam was somehow making its way to Al Shabab terrorists in Somalia. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent dutifully said he’s investigating. Former US attorney for Minnesota Andy Lugar told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune last month that such rumors have never been substantiated, saying that the perpetrators of the Feeding our Future scam “were looking to get rich, not fund overseas terrorism.”

Christ. Let this be a lesson to you: If you’re going to run a massive fraud scheme, make sure some of the proceeds go into Trump cryptocurrency so you’ll get a pardon.

