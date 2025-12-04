Wonkette

Doktor Zoom
3h

Didn't have room for it in this story, but I'll add here that WaPo shut down comments on its story about Trump's racist tirade after a whole bunch of assholes commented that Trump was right, Somalis are dirty animals who steal all the time because that's their culture.

He really does attract the very best people

Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
4h

...and so Mike Lindell has filed to run for* Governor of Minnesota.

*𝘪.𝘦., 𝘳𝘢𝘪𝘴𝘦 𝘧𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘴, 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘮.

