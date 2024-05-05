Welcome to an advice column by me, Sara Benincasa, a person with opinions. This column will not diagnose anything. Hopefully, reading it will entertain you. Send questions to saratoninnewsletter@gmail.com. If I use your question, I’ll revise it and keep you anonymous.
Dear Sara,
I have a boring job and am good enough at it. After a health scare a few years back, I decided to try new things. To my surprise, I’ve gotten into acting. I’ve done a few community theatre productions and really enjoyed it. Friends have said they were shocked by how good I was, but I know they’re biased. I will settle for “not terrible” or “good enough.”
I’m in my 50s and don’t live near New York, Los Angeles, or Chicago. I’m not too far from a city with a fairly respectable regional theatre scene. Am I insane to think I could make a real go of this acting thing? — Suddenly Artsy Fartsy in Middle Age
Wonkette is like a Broadway musical, except we don’t sing to you and also we are a website.
Dear SAFIMA,
This is great! It’s a huge myth that red-blooded Amurrrrrrican actors, thespians, and/or theatre artists only dwell in two or three places. They are everywhere, like wishes or bedbugs or opportunities for personal growth. I am proud of you!
You’ve spent most of your life doing other things. Why not try this thing? Your worth is not defined by whether or not you book an acting gig. Take a class online or in human real space! Revel in the joy of grown-up make-believe!
For obvious reasons, I think online classes are particularly great for teaching actors how to nail on-camera auditions. So many productions ask for self-tapes these days, and you can easily take a class in that (or teach yourself using free online tools).
Most of us aren’t encouraged to play and have creative fun. This is a way to do that. If you make a little money or garner a little acclaim along the way, excellent. If it’s purely for the joy, that’s also amazing. Your life needn’t turn into Waiting for Guffman and you don’t have to put up with any bastard people (although, if given the chance to meet Corky St. Clair, you simply must).
Also, this does not need to be your life, but Libby Mae Brown is a patron saint of … something. In the final scene of this perfect mosaic, Parker Posey actually gives an extraordinary acting class that is seared into my bones.
Anyway, go read some Uta Hagen and geek the fuck out over acting. You’re in an ideal position: Your life doesn’t revolve around it, and you have the freedom to walk away from a shitty offer, a crappy gig, or a stupid production. And hey, you never know what opportunities may come. All you have to do is show up and be ready to learn.
I cannot, with a clear conscience, urge anyone to go into theatre, particularly when the industry is going through one of its periodic economic crises (partly of its own making, though don’t quote me on that).
But have a blast. And don’t let the ego freaks get you down.
I can empathize with SAFIMA also too very much.
All I had to do was get OLD and I suddenly became in demand on the local theater scene. I am happily type cast as " the angry old guy" because no one can top me at that. Some local troupes do not even have auditions for that part if it is in the play. They just send me a script with a post it note asking one question: "Are you in or out?"
All of this happened when I went through the normal audition route to land the part of the Earl of Kent in a production of King Lear and upstaged King Lear, Lear's Fool and ALLLL the villains...including Edmund! I had auditioned hoping to get the Edmund role but was told that I was "much too evil" and "too old anyway". So I settled for Kent, used my disappointment to motivate myself and chewed up the scenery!
Kent embodies the whole FAFO mindset. It turned out I was born to play Kent!