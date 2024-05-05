Welcome to an advice column by me, Sara Benincasa, a person with opinions. This column will not diagnose anything. Hopefully, reading it will entertain you. Send questions to saratoninnewsletter@gmail.com. If I use your question, I’ll revise it and keep you anonymous.

Dear Sara,

I have a boring job and am good enough at it. After a health scare a few years back, I decided to try new things. To my surprise, I’ve gotten into acting. I’ve done a few community theatre productions and really enjoyed it. Friends have said they were shocked by how good I was, but I know they’re biased. I will settle for “not terrible” or “good enough.”

I’m in my 50s and don’t live near New York, Los Angeles, or Chicago. I’m not too far from a city with a fairly respectable regional theatre scene. Am I insane to think I could make a real go of this acting thing? — Suddenly Artsy Fartsy in Middle Age

Dear SAFIMA,

This is great! It’s a huge myth that red-blooded Amurrrrrrican actors, thespians, and/or theatre artists only dwell in two or three places. They are everywhere, like wishes or bedbugs or opportunities for personal growth. I am proud of you!

You’ve spent most of your life doing other things. Why not try this thing? Your worth is not defined by whether or not you book an acting gig. Take a class online or in human real space! Revel in the joy of grown-up make-believe!

For obvious reasons, I think online classes are particularly great for teaching actors how to nail on-camera auditions. So many productions ask for self-tapes these days, and you can easily take a class in that (or teach yourself using free online tools).

Most of us aren’t encouraged to play and have creative fun. This is a way to do that. If you make a little money or garner a little acclaim along the way, excellent. If it’s purely for the joy, that’s also amazing. Your life needn’t turn into Waiting for Guffman and you don’t have to put up with any bastard people (although, if given the chance to meet Corky St. Clair, you simply must).

Also, this does not need to be your life, but Libby Mae Brown is a patron saint of … something. In the final scene of this perfect mosaic, Parker Posey actually gives an extraordinary acting class that is seared into my bones.

Anyway, go read some Uta Hagen and geek the fuck out over acting. You’re in an ideal position: Your life doesn’t revolve around it, and you have the freedom to walk away from a shitty offer, a crappy gig, or a stupid production. And hey, you never know what opportunities may come. All you have to do is show up and be ready to learn.