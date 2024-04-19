Is there really a racial political realignment? Capital B News says naw man.

Are young people really voting for Trump? Harvard IOP poll says nah mang. (Della Volpe)

New House Speaker “YOLO” Johnson? LOLO! (Talking Points Memo)

Judge James Ho thinks only YOU can prevent “forum shaming.” I hope my side-eye doesn’t stay like this, it’s beginning to smart! (Balls and Strikes)

Laura Loomer still wants attention.

“And I just can’t believe how hard I worked to be a candidate for Congress two times in a row. And I didn’t realize that I was working too hard. See, I just need to get more melanin in my skin. And I just need to learn Ebonics. And then I’ll be the mayor of the largest city. Right? I’ve gotta speak Ebonics. I gotta speak Ebonics. Where can I learn this jive?”

Of course she went on from there. — Angry White Men

Former Rep. Madison Cawthorn was tailgating the shit out of a lady and then rear-ended a cop. Would you like to know what the radio news headline said? “FHP: Former Congressman Violates Florida's Move Over Law.” Is that the best way to describe what happened, WIOD? Fuck it, sure why not.

Why are rightwing extremist groups kidnapping and killing Kansas women today? (ABC News)

By 2050, climate change will cost $38 trillion a year. Soon you’ll be talking about real money! (Bill McKibben)

What if the oil companies had to pay the bill? Vermont and California are just asking! (More Perfect Union)

The difference between profits and rents and why capitalists hate capitalism! (Cory Doctorow at Locus Mag)

Adorable but deadly fluffballs dawwwwwwwww!!!!!!! (Smithsonian Mag)

