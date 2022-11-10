Still feeling just terrific, my terrible ones? Besides those among you so unaccustomed to it that you're still in yesterday's tabs comments wondering why you don't feel worse? Well ME TOO! What are we reading about our YAY 2022 midterm election today?

Don't know who won yet, but Republicans lost. Read all about it, at Daily Beast : )

So voters were concerned about "inflation," yes? And yet the Republican Party had nothing to offer about "inflation" besides "outlaw litterboxes in your child's furry school." (MSNBC)

Very good Markos about Democratic messaging and shut the fuck up whiners, Jesus Christ! — Daily Kos

New Dem hero Simon Rosenberg, who along with Tom Bonier did yeoman's work the past few weeks quieting the insane Dem feelings cytostorm, on how Democrats need to get LOUD (from April, evergreen!). (NDN)

Here's a Nice about Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer beating exclusive $50,000 a year private preschool Tudor Dixon. (Bridge MI) And she's got a Democratic Lege for the first time since 1983 — when I was 10 and Reagan was president — to work with. Word on the street is the first thing they want to do is repeal the state's Right to Work (union-bust) laws.

There's our Joe!

“Commander and I burnt the midnight oil last night calling some of our great election winners. I’m looking forward to the work we’ll do together.” — President Biden (@President Biden) 1668024296

A deeper read about the Wisconsin US Senate race where Democrat Mandela Barnes took it all the way to the tape against Sen. Ron Johnson (it's now been called for Johnson). — Journal Sentinel

Cop Fired. (ABC 7 Chicago)

An interview with the Pennsylvania Pardon Board official, Celeste Trusty, appointed by John Fetterman on why clemency reform matters. — Bolts Mag

Crime and the midterms. Bookmark for all the nerdery about crime stats you need to calm the tits of your scared-of-cities brother. (Radley Balko substack)

Palmer Luckey made a VR headset that kills you if you die in the game. People are sick, sick fucks. — Vice

Why IS Elon Musk (for now) the richest person in the world? The answer is dumb! (Indignity substack)

Hey, what's RSV, and do you have it right now? Yes! (Scientific American)

Colorado free lunch. HEART HUG! — NPR

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

If you're happy and you know it, tip Wonkette! (CLAP CLAP!)

Want to just donate once?