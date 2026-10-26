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Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
18m

Autumn is here and it’s wearing its most colorful outfit. I love the reflection on the water.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-371063460?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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tek's avatar
tek
15m

as of this week

𝑬𝒍𝒐𝒏 𝑴𝒖𝒔𝒌 𝒉𝒂𝒔 𝒔𝒑𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒆 𝒎𝒐𝒏𝒆𝒚 𝒐𝒏 𝑨𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒏 𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒍𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒕𝒘𝒐 𝒚𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒏 𝑮𝒆𝒐𝒓𝒈𝒆 𝑺𝒐𝒓𝒐𝒔 𝒉𝒂𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒓𝒆 𝒍𝒊𝒇𝒆.

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