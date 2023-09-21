Six Reasons This Tuscan Villa Will Be The Best Stay Of Your Life! Tabs, Thurs., Sept. 21, 2023
You had me at six reasons this Tuscan villa will be the best stay of your life. News roundup!
How’d the Merrick Garland House hearing go? Let’s let AP tell us, we didn’t watch that shit!
Trump judge tells Texas book banners to fuck off into the sun, and Chris Geidner enjoyed the hell out of reading his opinion. (Law Dork)
Okay, who the fuck made Rahm Emanuel an ambassador. Old Handsome Joe, what were you THINKING? — “White House told U.S. ambassador to Japan to stop taunting China on social media,” NBC News
Do it Joe Biden! Do a civilian CLIMATE CORPS! (CNN)
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is not holding back in his ad against state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, and by “not holding back” I mean trigger warning for child rape good God.
Meanwhile, Indiana’s AG is suing a hospital for not firing the doctor who talked about performing an abortion on a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim, for the crime of HIPAA But Didn’t Use Her Name-a. (Gift link Washington Post)
Here’s a real bad one on child immigrant workers losing their limbs in Virginia Purdue plants (and around the country). Great, fucked reporting from the (gift link) New York Times.
“The Two Santa Clauses.” Thom Hartmann with a terrific explainer that “cut taxes and spend like Democrats when Republicans are in power, and shut down the government and refuse to pay the bills when Democrats are in power” has been literal actual out-loud Republican policy for 50 years now, first proposed in 1974 in the Wall Street Journal. Go know!
Really interesting post about using unions’ pension funds to do harm to other workers, and it would be great if we could stop it! (Hamilton Nolan)
Qantas CEO gets a 900 percent raise after he leaves the company in disgrace (unless you think it’s not a disgrace to keep selling seats on flights you’d already canceled). :) — Reuters
Thank you for your service, Senator Fetterman.
No, I am John Fetterman’s body double.
What happens at the end of your electric car battery’s life. (Car and Driver)
This is beautiful. Take a minute. — Dee Dee D
TUSCAN VILLA. (Travel Curator) Meh, this one looks nicer at one-fifth the price. (Not an ad!) (This other one)
Shrooms! I’m talkin’ shiitake. Thanks to Noel Farms for the source video. A link to that is here: https://open.substack.com/pub/martiniambassador/p/the-sylvan-splendor-of-shiitakes
I just watched a CNN clip about Fetterman and the dress code. Besides all the OMG republican reactions, the funniest part was when they showed Ronald Reagan and talked about how he always wore a suit and tie -- and in the Reagan clip he was wearing a TAN SUIT.
Also, at the end, whoever was news talking said Fetterman said he wasn't going to ALWAYS show up in shorts but would use the relaxed dress code sparingly. This was after he did preside over the Senate in his shorts. So yeah, he made his point and that should be the last of the yapping. I learned that this started with him voting from the hallway in his casual attire -- but also that Ted Cruz often does teh same thing.