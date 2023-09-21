Tabs gif by your friend Martini Ambassador!

How’d the Merrick Garland House hearing go? Let’s let AP tell us, we didn’t watch that shit!

Trump judge tells Texas book banners to fuck off into the sun, and Chris Geidner enjoyed the hell out of reading his opinion. (Law Dork)

Okay, who the fuck made Rahm Emanuel an ambassador. Old Handsome Joe, what were you THINKING? — “White House told U.S. ambassador to Japan to stop taunting China on social media,” NBC News

Do it Joe Biden! Do a civilian CLIMATE CORPS! (CNN)

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is not holding back in his ad against state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, and by “not holding back” I mean trigger warning for child rape good God.

Meanwhile, Indiana’s AG is suing a hospital for not firing the doctor who talked about performing an abortion on a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim, for the crime of HIPAA But Didn’t Use Her Name-a. (Gift link Washington Post)

Here’s a real bad one on child immigrant workers losing their limbs in Virginia Purdue plants (and around the country). Great, fucked reporting from the (gift link) New York Times.

“The Two Santa Clauses.” Thom Hartmann with a terrific explainer that “cut taxes and spend like Democrats when Republicans are in power, and shut down the government and refuse to pay the bills when Democrats are in power” has been literal actual out-loud Republican policy for 50 years now, first proposed in 1974 in the Wall Street Journal. Go know!

Really interesting post about using unions’ pension funds to do harm to other workers, and it would be great if we could stop it! (Hamilton Nolan)

Qantas CEO gets a 900 percent raise after he leaves the company in disgrace (unless you think it’s not a disgrace to keep selling seats on flights you’d already canceled). :) — Reuters

Thank you for your service, Senator Fetterman.

What happens at the end of your electric car battery’s life. (Car and Driver)

This is beautiful. Take a minute. — Dee Dee D

TUSCAN VILLA. (Travel Curator) Meh, this one looks nicer at one-fifth the price. (Not an ad!) (This other one)

