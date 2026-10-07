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josephebacon's avatar
josephebacon
3h

Talarico smacks down Presstitute Ezra Klein

Ezra Klein: “What is, to you, the ‘rage economy’?”

James Talarico: “The billionaires own the algorithms and the news networks. They have created for-profit platforms that divide us on an hourly basis — by party, by race, by gender, by religion. They elevate the most extreme voices."

https://bsky.app/profile/teamtalaricohq.bsky.social/post/3mx6aal7hkl2y

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Parakeetist's avatar
Parakeetist
3h

OT:

Birb is cry today.

Everything Bad. Everything worse.

(Pull up fut)

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