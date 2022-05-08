Justice Samuel Alito, in his leaked opinion overruling Roe v. Wade, went all the way back to the 13th century to make his case that there have always been people in power who opposed abortion, which justifies making it illegal now. Unsurprisingly, this whirlwind tour through history quoted, as experts, at least two men who also had strong opinions on how witches ought to be burned.

While I could probably bore you all to death with my own history lesson about the many, many, many ways in which people have ended their unwanted pregnancies throughout the centuries, it's probably a lot more fun to watch this SNL cold open imagining the very day that a bunch of medieval dudes created the basis for Alito's terrible, terrible decision ... featuring Benedict Cumberbatch who is of course my boyfriend but apparently only when he is Sherlock.



Roe v. Wade Cold Open - SNL www.youtube.com

Ha! See? It's funny because it's actually extremely accurate and super depressing. And because Kate McKinnon.

