Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, is leading an uprising against Vladimir Putin and the Russian military. Is it a coup? Maybe! Prigozhin is saying it's a "justice march" and Putin is calling it an “armed mutiny,” and it's not really 100 percent clear what is happening at all.

Prigozhin has said that the Wagner group has taken over Russia's military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don. The mercenary group has been moving through Russia and is headed towards Moscow.

This comes after both a longstanding feud and a recent incident in which Prigozhin claims his 2000 of his soldiers were attacked by the Russian military. Prigozhin and Putin used to be quite close, as prior to the 2016 founding of the Wagner group, Putin frequently used Prigozhin's catering company for official state events — earning Prigozhin the nickname "Putin's Chef."

As of right now, Putin has reportedly fled Moscow and has vowed to put down the mutiny ... at some point.

PREVIOUSLY: Hello! I, Vladimir Putin, Am Not Cowering Under Bed After Drone Attack Like American Weenie

The mayor of Moscow has assured residents that a “counter-terrorist operation” is underway but is still warning them to stay inside and not to go to work on Monday.

To be clear, Prigozhin is not a good guy and is probably even worse than Putin, so we're not rooting for him, though the fact that this is weakening Russia and its military is a pretty good thing for everyone, but especially Ukraine. Ukraine military leaders say they have already liberated territory that has been in control of pro-Russia separatists since 2014.

Here is a pretty good resource for what is going on, from some Russian journalists in exile .

This story is developing and will be updated as necessary.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!

Want to just donate once?