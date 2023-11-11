The lovely Joey, courtesy of our friend Laura!

Hello and happy Saturday! Or Sundae?

Yes, it’s National Sundae Day and a few other days as well. Obviously Veterans’ Day being one of them. I’ve been told (by veterans) that it’s weird to say “thank you for your service,” so I will say “I hope that you are okay and I sure do wish that our government would stop sending teenagers off to die, be maimed or psychologically scarred in conflicts far less likely to impact anyone in the United States as much as the fact that we still don’t have universal health care.”

I will also say that while it is messed up that we have any unhoused people at all, but especially messed up that 1/3 of them are veterans and I kind of think the United States government has an obligation to house them. Alas, since we do not yet live in my socialist/logically consistent paradise, that is not the case — so if you would like to make a donation to help out unhoused veterans, allow me to direct you to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans page.

Your present this week is also, I am sorry to say, not that uplifting (so good thing we have a cute cat picture, amirite?). I couldn’t find anything dazzling this week on the Obscure Media reddit, so here is a documentary I just watched about the Exclusive Brethren and just thought was really interesting.



I started out watching stuff about Mother God and the Love Has Won cult in anticipation of the HBO documentary about them coming out on Monday (she’s the one who was mummified and wrapped in Christmas lights?) and then ended up in an Exclusive Brethren internet hole. Mostly their deal is that they are super religious and not allowed to talk to anyone outside their group and routinely kick people out and never allow them to talk to or see their families again. 0/10 would not join.

Have you been struck with a sudden urge to shower us with money and jewels? If so, we are on Substack now so just go ahead and click subscribe!

Or if you’d just like to donate just once …



Donate Once!

You can also join our Patreon, or buy our merch, or do your Amazon shopping through our link.

You can even send us paper checks to:

Wonkette

PO Box 38273

Detroit MI 48238

Talk amongst yourselves!