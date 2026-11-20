Come on down to the end of the world. We have cookies! Photo by Anna Sullivan on Unsplash

The ding-dongs who are nominally in charge of the United States have broken a bunch of shit, because they aren’t fit to run a small-town ice cream shop, much less the entire country, and hoo boy are the conspiracists going to town about it!

Years ago, when I was a debunker, before my brain cracked and I decided that the one thing I couldn’t debunk after all was the denial about disinformation itself, I saw a lot of repeat conspiracy theories.

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One of them, a QAnon favorite, was about a stretch of a long period of uninterrupted darkness that ushered in … THE COLLAPSE! Whatever that meant!

Sometimes the “darkness” was just losing the internet. Sometimes it was literal darkness. Sometimes it meant that God and the Devil would fight it out in the sky and blot out the sun or something. But it was always whackadoodle, as the Global Network on Extremism and Technology pointed out in 2021.

While believers have taken this to mean a number of things in the past – for example, the disproven ‘vacant White House’ theory from earlier this year [2021] – many feel that the ‘ten days of darkness’ will manifest in the form of a worldwide social media/communication blackout. So when Facebook’s apps ceased to work on 4 October, many began counting down, preparing, and enjoying what they believed to be the start of ‘the show’.

The anxieties have even made their way over to places like Vanuatu!

The thing about these weaponized conspiracy theories is that there are only a few of them, but they are endlessly redeployable with just a few key details changed. That’s one of the first things you learn while debunking disinformation, along with how to recognize the contours of the foundational narrative, which most of 2026’s journalists have evidently forgotten, if any of those assholes ever knew it to begin with. (Another thing you learn is to not platform disinformation purveyors or legitimize their messages, wouldn’t that be great?)

Back in the days when Pizzagate née QAnon was still on the ascendant, bewitching crazy people and reporters alike with its nonsense, there were a few recurring narratives. The overarching motif was “The Jews Did It (Whatever ‘It’ Is),” but another particular favorite was “Ten Days of Darkness,” which can also appear as three days or two weeks, or anywhere in between. Here’s a callback just a couple of years to the miserable Pizzagate/QAnon days:

The conversation eventually turned to the “10 days of darkness,” which Conner learned in QAnon lore is a period of time before what followers call ‘the storm’— the event during which QAnon followers expected Trump to roll out military personnel to take siege of the United States and the rest of the world, including the Vatican.

So now, of course, this conspiracy theory is back, following a bunch of high-profile outages that can be easily explained by “a bunch of fucking idiots grabbed up power and fired everybody who knows what’s going on and then tried to hide it with a combination of bluster and generative AI, probably, and who knows what the fuck else they’re up to but it’s going to be stupid, whatever it is,” given that conspiracy theories is all the White House has to offer, but now here’s the Washington Post interviewing those same end-of-the-world wingnuts buying in like they’re normal!

But on the internet, where “preppers” are sharing tips on Facebook groups and Reddit communities, nothing seems outside the realm of possibility — especially to people who have long maintained that they’re prepared for anything. One 60-year-old retired aircraft mechanic restocked his pantry, adding a solar-based power station to charge electronics, 16 small propane tanks, a large propane tank and a portable heater. In the past month, he estimates he has spent about $3,500 on additional supplies. Though Camille Sibert, a 25-year-old stay-at-home mom in Indiana, said she’s been a prepper for three years, the week’s chaos has vindicated her decision to think ahead. […] She used to think of prepping as a hypothetical, but it feels more real now. “It started as a scenario ... to think about and consider how I would respond and survive,” she said. “But now, so many odd things have happened recently that the thought of a power grid shutdown doesn’t seem so ‘crazy’ anymore.”

That’s true! A lot of fucked up things have happened! But you should know that it’s called a grid and not a “well-organized power network” for a reason. It’s buggy as hell, takes forever to fix if something goes out, and is terribly vulnerable, but it’s not something you can just flip a switch on and shut it down. That’s the sort of thinking that leads to widespread fear and anxieties, and if we have learned anything at all in the last decade it’s that frightened people are very easy to lie to.

But it isn’t just WaPo. Here’s the Dallas Morning News buying right in:

The wave of crashes was enough to convert Awndrea Walker, a Grand Prairie nurse, into a prepper. Shopping at an Arlington Walmart on Wednesday, Walker rattled off the supplies she is stocking up on: canned goods, meat, bottled water, flashlights, solar lanterns and batteries, enough to last about four weeks without power. Walker said she is getting most of her news from TikTok and Instagram, which she trusts more than official sources. “Something is going on, and they know more than they’re telling us,” Walker, 51, said. “We’re being lied to.”

Whenever I hear that line I pull all my hair out of my head and my eyes bulge out like a cartoon character’s, because it’s true, you are being lied to, and it’s true that there’s something more going on. I know exactly what it is and you do too. It’s not a secret, although there’s been a lot of money and effort put into distracting Americans from the truth, which is that … wait for it … it’s climate change! In fact, that’s also the biggest threat to the American electrical grid system. Go figure!

The “shutdown/collapse” narrative has a few variations — as mentioned, sometimes the length of time is different, as with the eschatological conspiracy theory “Three Days of Darkness” that it seems to have evolved out of, and sometimes “darkness” means a banking shutdown, or the sun actually going out, or just a struggle between good and evil. It can mean anything you like.

That’s why these particular lies are so useful and still being deployed intentionally, to frighten people and destroy those billions of fine and fragile bonds of trust between us all that make up a society. To put it another way, they are being circulated specifically to attack democracy by undermining our faith in our institutions and in one another:

Doomsday fantasies have always played a role in the community of conspiracy believers. This is because they see “a world behind the world”, says Christian Schiffer. He is a web expert for Bayerischer Rundfunk (Bavarian Broadcasting) and has written a book on conspiracy theories. For conspiracy ideologists, there is not only “the world we see”, but another, hidden world in which the “ultimate evil” rules, he says. Conspiracy narrators suspect a network of politicians, business leaders and influential people around the world who “pull the strings” and hold power in their hands; a “secret elite” pursuing its own grand plan.

I hate handing it to CNN, because I hate giving props to any place I have ever worked (I don’t work there any more for a reason), but they actually got it right with this headline and framing:

But here’s the thing: Legit questions about the digital infrastructure underpinning our lives are being exploited by doomsday preppers and bad-faith actors. There are reckless comments all across Facebook and X, and conspiratorial videos all over TikTok and Instagram, that simply don’t reflect reality.

Here’s the truth: Large-scale failures are possible. We’ve all seen it with our own eyes. They can be very dangerous, especially during a cold snap or a heat wave. It’s important to be prepared. But it’s not going to be the literal end of everything if the power goes out, or if Facebook fails, or if Outlook goes down and stays that way. If Outlook goes down and stays that way, we’ll all be free!

These narratives are used to frighten ordinary people and direct them in specific ways. It’s also used for a much darker purpose, which is to provide directions and a permission structure for bad actors to do whatever it is they want to do, which is always moving against our democratic institutions and harming the very concept of democracy.

Don’t believe me? Then ask yourself this: What did QAnon lead its adherents to, as intended? If you say “January 6, 2021,” give yourself a shiny gold star!

My final thoughts on the “days of darkness” or “oncoming societal collapse” are the same as they’ve always been — hope for the best and prepare for the worst. But you don’t prepare by stockpiling guns and shitposting your conspiracy theories all over Facebook. Observe that these conspiracy theories always end up atomizing people, as intended, and driving us all apart in an attempt to remake the patterns of our society, and fight that by reaching out. Volunteer at libraries and food banks if you can. Get to know your neighbors. Learn the basics of mutual aid. That’s how we all can prepare for a societal collapse, by creating little societies of our own.

We’ve all seen that democracy can still work — but it starts with each of us, one by one.

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