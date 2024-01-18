Are right-wing conservatives and fascists becoming just as woke as the Left? Yes, says Matt Walsh, who is very triggered right now about the wokeness of the Right.

Noted witticism emporium “The Babylon Bee” did one of its trademark creative jokes — the racist one, not the sexist one or the pronouns one or the one about “The Five Types Of Church Greeter Who Give You The Bulletin, At Church (Number Four Is Your Dad!)” (You think we’re goddamn kidding.)

The joke was that Vivek Ramaswamy is foreign. Wocka wocka!

Honestly, as boring and cheaply hateful as the Babylon Bee is, the thing that annoys us the most, personally, about it, is how fucking clunky their headlines are. It’s like they’re sounding them out as they write them.

Anyway. The article flexed all the humor muscles we’ve come to expect from the Babylon Bee. It was boring.

But, in a rare occurrence, some of the Babylon Bee’s own white conservative readers were like hey, um, that is kind of racist, you know? You can see in the replies to their tweet.

And the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh, whose very beard screams “If I can’t trick myself into believing I’m superior to you, I might actually off myself,” is having a conniption about that. These damn fucking woke Babylon Bee readers!

Video, then transcript below:

Loading video

WALSH: Yesterday, the Babylon Bee posted an article with this headline — Trump promises Vivek an administration position running the White House 7-11. You can see the screenshot there, with the picture, with the accompanying photo. And the photo is what really sells it, I think. That's what takes it over the top. And taken together, you know, you have to admit, like, it's kinda funny.

Um. OK.

Again, it’s not just that it’s racist, but it’s the utter lack of creativity, reinforcing the idea that these losers literally have One Joke.

And that joke, well, it just makes Matt Walsh’s belly jiggle around like a bowl full of jelly. LOL!

WALSH: I mean, it has to at least get a smirk out of you.

Um.

WALSH: Right?

No.

WALSH: And yet, if you look at the comments under this post, you'll find that lots of people are offended by it. And to be clear, the people offended are, for the most part, people on the Right, conservatives. They — a bunch of conservatives are — in fact, I think the Babylon Bee is trending right now because a bunch of conservatives are complaining that this joke is racist and in bad taste. And not ironically. I mean, there are some complaining ironically. I did leave a comment saying I was reporting the Babylon Bee to the FBI for hate crimes. But many of these comments are not ironic and not meant to be a joke.

Sit with him, Jesus.

WALSH: And, again, these are comments, for the most part, not from the Left. I mean, these are people on the Right actually offended by this very tame joke. So let me just clarify a few — three things.

Oh good, Matt Walsh will explain jokes now.

WALSH: One, this is an old school, you know, ethnic stereotype joke. OK? It's like — it's an oldie. It is. But old school ethnic stereotype jokes are almost always at least mildly amusing.

Are they almost always mildly amusing?

WALSH: I don't think I've ever heard one that wasn't at least kind of amusing.

He hasn’t heard one that wasn’t at least kind of.

WALSH: It's a classic. Like, these are classics for a reason.

That’s why they’re in the Museum of Jokes.

WALSH: And, you know, these — in fact, these dated ethnic stereotype jokes are only becoming funnier. Like, they're increasing in funniness.

They’re an example of something that’s done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more, the dated ethnic stereotype jokes.

Anybody get a feeling Matt Walsh spent a lot of his adolescence in Borders reading Truly Tasteless Jokes books, hidden inside magazines about dirt bikes or something?

There are one million more sentences about how ethnic stereotypes have always been kind of funny but then they were least funny 20 years ago because everybody said them and now they’re funnier because people are offended, which is what makes things more funny.

Then the Babylon Bee’s readers get called woke:

WALSH: But it is a small microcosm of something that worries me a lot, which is that some corners of the Right are truly becoming as woke as the Left. This is one little — it's another bit of evidence. If you were worried about that, it's just one little — one small bit of evidence that would seem to confirm that very disturbing suspicion that you — that this is happening — that on the Right, this is — this — there is this mentality, and to me, it seems to be getting worse over time. You got some on the Right who are, you know, they're kind of backing away from some of these cultural issues. They don't wanna talk about them anymore. They're softening their stances. They're on — you know, they're getting offended or pretending to be offended by really tame ethnic jokes and that sort of thing. So that's something that we should watch out for.

That does sound like modern right-wingers.

So that was a whole conniption.

Vivek Ramaswamy likes to pretend that the only racism that matters is that which is directed at white people. So we’re not rushing to his defense here. He doesn’t seem personally upset about it. He has chosen to lie down with face-eating leopards, and doesn’t seem worried they’re going to eat his face.

But boy howdy, Matt Walsh. Take a pill or get a grip or touch grass or go play in traffic or something.

Anyway, OPEN THREAD.

[Media Matters]

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?