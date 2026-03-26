Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador
1h

Local lambs, leaping. Your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/leapin-lambs

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/4962bfab-b5f3-471b-8bb2-a3a934d159d6?utm_source=share

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1h

Speaking of private contracts for what should be in-house government functions…

—-

The TSA is broken — is privatization next?

[…]

“Like much of Trump’s second-term agenda, his position on the shutdown makes little sense on its face. But the strategy becomes clear when examined through the lens of the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, which calls for the complete dismantling of the TSA.”

https://archive.ph/Ohioa

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