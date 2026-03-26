Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Good morning good morning! What new exciting things shall happen today?

So just how much treason are we doing with our seeming inside trades on oil futures? Probably some! (Paul Krugman) Meanwhile, from a week-ish ago, this YIKES story on the scary bettors threatening reporter to change his war story so they could make their … vig? Maybe their vig. (Times of Israel)

Pete Hegseth should definitely for sure get ready for his embussening. (Rex Huppke at USA Today)

Tiedrich collected a whole bunch of stupid shit about the Iran War, as is his wont. (tiedrich)

I think maybe ICE doesn’t need to wear masks in the airport because they’re not planning on doing anything illegal there. (MS Now)

As opposed to the ones still in Minnesota, where they’re harassing Democratic lawmakers because they can. (Star Tribune)

Here’s a cute li’l clip of Zohran Mamdani being charming and funny, but hey, what if we actually do uncontract out all the government contracts and bring them back in house, YES PLEASE.

Here’s Don Moynihan on giving fat government contracts to our society’s enemies. We should stop it! (Moynihan)

Mr. Beast bought a finance app for teens that lets them get credit cards and crypto and stuff? Well I and Professor Senator Elizabeth Warren Ma’am think that sounds bad! (Senate Banking Democrats)

YES getting the COVID vaccine in pregnancy protects your baby. DO IT but also SPREAD THE WORD. (NPR)

Should this voter fraud activist/convicted misdemeanant not have requested other people’s absentee ballots, to “test the system”? Well too bad, he’d do it again. (NBC News)

Kat Abzughalea did a great job running for Congress, invented some new ways to do it, and she almost won. Ana Marie Cox interviews her at The New Republic.

Channing Tatum is writing a sexy romance novel with Roxane Gay. Something something Romancing the Stone. (InStyle)

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Yes I’m going to be shilling this fundraiser all month. Support the girls’ Detroit public elementary school and buy some pizza (pizza). Little Caesar’s will ship the incredibly convenient pizza kits right to your home! Swear to god it is worth having these in your freezer, I was sad when we finally ate all ours last year. (Pizza Pizza)

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