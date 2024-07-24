Breaking!

This one MAGA cumsock in Congress is going to impeach Vice President Kamala Harris, for reasons!

Cease all excitement and joy, ye Democrats, and recommence weeping! This dumb yokel from the seventh pigfuck holler in hell is standing athwart Kamala Harris’s historic candidacy and saying “Not on mah watch!”

For what is she being impeached? Uhhhhh, “border” or something. And for failing to do the 25th Amendment to Joe Biden, and lying to Americans and concealing how senile and scientifically dead Biden is.

As Olivia Beavers from Politico explains, these are updated articles of impeachment from the ones Ogles did against Harris last year, which obviously went places.

What kind of a winner is Tennessee Republican Rep. Andy Ogles? Let us tick through his list of accomplishments!

The most important facts about Ogles are that he’s a liar, a fraud, and extremely, extremely stupid. Ogles represents the slice of the Nashville metropolitan area that contains the Covenant School, the site of that horrific school shooting, so of course he sends out Christmas cards featuring him and his weirdo family hoisting AR-15s. (He got his district when the psycho supermajority in the Tennessee legislature carved up the Democratic district overlaying Nashville and divvied it up among fascists and Nazis.)

He’s lied about loaning money to his campaign, he’s repeatedly lied and said he’s an economist when he in actuality has zero training in the field, he lies about his former “career” in law enforcement (he was a volunteer reserve deputy in Williamson County, the ritzy white-bread Nashville suburbs) and being an expert on international sex crimes (LOL), and so forth.

And then there was the time he raised $25,000 for a burial garden for stillborn babies — his child was stillborn in 2014 — and kept the money instead of building it.

This is a guy who once said global warming wasn’t real because well, dadgummit, it was nipply cold when he took his kids trick-or-treatin’!

So um, yeah, that’s Andy Ogles. Tennessee, as ever, is not sending its finest to Washington.

We’ll update you when the Senate convicts and removes Harris, obviously.

