Good morning, good morning, fascism is rolling in!

Oh look, CBP ? ICE ? the National Guard ? just cold coming out with automatic weapons and roof-mounted … sniper rifle? in Los Angeles. They’re sweeping Macarthur Park? For what? They looking for the cake someone left out in the rain?

And further:

Commenters on Bluesky noted the arrival of Bass and immediately called her “a ghoul,” among other things, and insisted she’s a useless empty pantsuit who should be run out of town. Which is actually the opposite of what happened! She ran them out!

Bass, various City Councilmembers, and community groups held a presser about it, and noted that children were attending summer camp in the park at the time, that the military pointed weapons at doctors from St. John’s Clinic serving patients in the park, and that it looked like the military was filming for “a TikTok video.” Said City Council President Marqueece Harris Dawson, dripping with loathing, “If you want to film in Los Angeles, do it like everybody else. Get a permit.”

As pointed out by Peter Sagal on Bluesky, history does rhyme. (Wikipedia)

And I can’t believe I didn’t even think about Ted Cruz et al. demanding Karen Bass resign because she was out of town the first day of “fires” but then also demanding we all stop our partisan fingerpointing blamegaming about “floods.” (Daily Times) Man, remember that? WAIT A MINUTE WAIT A MINUTE IT JUST GOT WORSE AGAIN. So Ted Cruz … you see that thing about Karen Bass at the beginning of this paragraph? Yeah, Cruz and his wife were in Greece this weekend. By Friday night the world had found out about the awful tragedy in Texas Hill Country. And they stayed until Sunday morning, beating the stress with a Saturday night tour of the Parthenon? They … ??? Wait what? (Gift link Houston Chronicle)

David Pepper would like to point out that it wasn’t just DOGE cuts at NOAA and NWS: Congress, of which Ted Cruz is a member, just cut them — at the behest of Project 2025 — way the fuck more! (David Pepper)

Via Pepper:

“The budget proposed by the White House for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is almost half what it was a year ago, and eliminates all funding for the agency's Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Research, the division that coordinates and conducts weather and climate research across the nation.”

(USA Today)

That man has made all of us worse, all of us fascist-adjacent. (Bad Faith Times)

It’s not just the Trump administration: One-fifth of our counties have banned renewables projects because “hoax.” (Heatmap)

What Mamdani can do all on his lonesome on housing, and what he’ll need a strong coalition to do! (City Limits)

The end of USAID means children in Nepal are dying of starvation. (Science)

New doctors vs. RFK Jr. over banning vaccines lawsuit just dropped. (Filing at HuffPost)

But surely they’ll let trans men play the football? Only as long as they admit they’re not really men. (Transwrites)

Lickable bat rabies vaccine, lickable bat rabies vaccine! (Science)

