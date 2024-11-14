Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Well this just doesn’t make any sense at all! (The Guardian)

Please enjoy some music while I take a little break on the floor.

OK, I’m back. Is Matt Gaetz still Trump’s nominee for attorney general? He is? You’ll want to read Popehat.

Well. We need a nice time STAT!

GENERAL Harriet Tubman. FUCK. YEAH. Thank you Maryland. Thank you Wes Moore. (AP)

Just fuckin do it and be a legend, Joe. (Qasim Rashid)

This is nice! Why American Jewish support for Kamala Harris was 10 points higher than American Jewish support for Joe Biden: Because we know a Nazi when he tells us he is one. (Also includes a note about Gaza and how wiping out an entire population is not okay, actually.) (Gift link Houston Chronicle)

Trump’s SecDef pick, Pete Hegseth, and the “so-called war crimes.” (Very real war crimes, testified to by the Navy SEAL platoonmates of the “military heroes” Hegseth went to bat for.) (Columbia Journalism Review)

Good, I think? New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is relaunching Manhattan’s congestion tolls a week after the election. (They were apparently trying to win back Long Island for Congress or some shit.) Trump’s already promised to kill it, but that might be harder if it’s in place? (Gothamist)

Two progressive prosecutors got ganked in California last week in recall elections funded by hedge fund bros. The indispensable Radley Balko teases out the “tough on crime” narrative and the reality.

In fact, Trump’s six justices were correct that overturning Roe v. Wade wouldn’t hurt them at all. (Balls and Strikes)

Elon Musk is starting to annoy people at Mar-A-Lago. How could that be? (NBC News)

Moral arc of the universe not feeling so hot. (McSweeney’s)

Long day coming guys. Go do something nice, we love you.