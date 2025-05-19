Wonkette

Martini Glambassador
10m

It's a baby Bactrian! Come learn a little bit about this camel, well-engineered for desert high plains driftin': https://open.substack.com/pub/martiniambassador/p/baby-bactrian

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/9c77301f-48d1-421b-9aa4-a970c9db3a92

Crip Dyke
7m

>> Trump is reportedly in talks with civil-war-torn Libya about the idea of transferring a million Palestinians there, though forcibly moving them would be a war crime and Libya has no infrastructure to absorb a million people. The State Department denies these talks happened. (NBC) <<

Also, too, AND WHY IS NO ONE MENTIONING THIS, but the forced relocation of Palestinians is how we got this conflict in the first place. Who in their right fucking mind thinks that forcibly relocating the children and grandchildren of ppl still mad about the forcible relocation of their own grandparents is going to make the terrorists say, "Oh, clearly we were in the wrong. We should definitely make peace now that we have been forcibly relocated A SECOND TIME."???

I know, I know, Trump isn't in his right mind and he's historically illiterate, but what about ANY NEWS OUTLET ANYWHERE reporting that Nakba 2: Libyan Boogaloo is the kind of sequel that's never going to live up to Empire Strikes Back standards?

