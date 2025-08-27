Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

What are we reading today? Some tabs!

Yes, that’s fascism! All of it’s fascism! Fuck you idiots who called the rest of us hysterical, you useless puds! (Doomsday Scenario) And the mainstream newsrooms are still in denial! (Dan Froomkin)

Here’s how Chris Cillizza et al. are badstupidwrong, immigration edition! (Jamison Foser at Finding Gravity)

Christ, Waldman, don’t give him any ideas.

If President Trump installed a guillotine where the White House Rose Garden used to be and started kidnapping and then beheading one Democratic member of Congress every day at noon, in a matter of days there would be an article in The Atlantic titled “Beheading Opposition Politicians is Wrong, But Democrats Need to Rethink Their Opposition to the Death Penalty.”

(Public Notice from last week but aren’t you glad I saved it for you?)

Amanda Marcotte on DC’s “crime”: laughing at old scared idiots who suck. (Salon)

This Massachusetts lady and how ICE kept her for 10 days for a 22-year-old marijuana arrest, wouldn’t give her her medications, and then let her out in the rain 30 miles from home with no phone. It just gets more disgusting as you read on. (MassLive)

Cool cool cool, we’re gonna ban the COVID vaccine. (The New Republic)

What are we deploying our police for today? To stare at the intersection and make sure nobody paints it gay. (Erin in the Morning)

And now is the time when we read Michael Harriot on why the fuck the original exercise influencer Jillian Michaels is up in the teevee bitching about the bitching about slavery. (Contraband Camp)

Put DEI in every pharmacy, tire shop, laundromat.

The fact that a concept as tepid as “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” caused our nation’s racists to become so enraged that the backlash to it threatens to end the American democratic experiment once and for all has made me reassess the virtues of the term. If this utterly unthreatening, HR-crafted version of basic fairness and minimal consciousness of history was enough to cause millions of middle-aged office workers to accept “rebuilding the Confederacy” in order to get out of having to potentially hire a non-white person for the VP of Sales position, the concept must be more potent than I thought.

Good piece. (Hamilton Nolan)

Third Way’s language policing absolute bullshit. (String in a Maze)

I’m really really really sorry Joe Biden wasn’t able to cancel everyone’s student loans. (He was able to cancel ours, because we’d paying on them for more than 20 years.) Now every income-driven repayment plan has been eliminated. (Fidelity)

BRB divorcing Shy and marrying Prince Andrew.

Name an undesirable trait a person might have, and this book will demonstrate Andrew having it. He is, supposedly, in addition to being a sex offender, cruel, easily enraged, stupid, boring, naive, attention-seeking, unfunny, childish, arrogant, and out of touch, as well as a misogynist, a liar, a thief, a bully, a pervert, a bad lover, a bad husband, a bad father, a brat as a child, a brat as a teenager, and a brat as an adult. Just when you’re thinking that surely every possible slight has been leveled at the prince, and that there can surely be no greater depth to which your opinion of him can sink, Lownie relates that staff at Buckingham Palace used to have to clear away collections of “soiled tissues” in his bedroom.

(Slate)

Where are we protesting for Labor Day? Find yours! (Mayday Strong)

Okay guys it’s your new favorite song! I didn’t realize there were lyrics at the bottom (I must have been scrolled up slightly too far) so the only lyric I was getting was “fuck your mother” and it was still my new fave! Now that it’s about “which one of us voted for Trump” AND “fuck your mother,” WELL. YOU KNOW!

All Wonkette posts are free. Send to your friends! Share

Wanna come to my fundraiser for Mallory McMorrow for US Senate? Join us in Detroit at my home (we’ll give you the address after you buy your ticket!) on Sunday evening, Sept. 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Or you can join us on Zoom! We’ll set up a Brady Bunch grid so you can all look up and down at each other and out at anyone who wanders in front of our living room TV. Here’s the link for tickets! Buy buy buy!

Share

Wonkette runs entirely on contributions by you, our readers. Thank you for being our friend and keeping us living forever! The button below will let you donate one time or monthly, in any amount of your choosing.

Showing-Wonkette-the-Love Button

Do you prefer Venmo? Here’s a button you will like.

A Venmo Way to Donate