Yesterday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of former Hague war crimes prosecutor Jack Smith as a special counsel to lead the Trump investigation, in light of the fact that Trump had officially announced that his run for President. Why? Because there are obviously some ethical questions about an Attorney General appointed by the President of the United States personally bringing charges against a political challenger.

Granted, we can talk about whether Trump already should have been indicted by now, but he wasn't, we don't have a time machine and this seems like the way to go at this particular moment in time. We can also have our own questions about what this means or what is happening with that purple Star Trek outfit.

However! Team Trump seems to be very confused about this whole situation, particularly the fact that the whole point of this is fairness tohim.

“Trump refers to special counsel Jack Smith as "super radical left"” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1668821577

“I thought the investigation into the document hoax was dying, or dead or over," Trump said during a speech at Mar-a-lago, "And the investigation into January 6 and my very peaceful and patriotic speech — Remember? Peaceful and patriotic. — was dead, especially after the record-setting 40 point loss of Liz Cheney in the great state of Wyoming. I thought it was dead. I thought that put the final nail in the coffin only to find out that the corrupt and highly political Justice Department just appointed a super radical left special counsel, better referred to as a special prosecutor, to start the process all over again.”

As someone who is, in fact, "super radical left," I am pretty sure that special counsel Jack Smith is not.

That being said, obviously the investigations into him were not over and it was weird of him to think that.

“No collusion, they want to do bad things to the greatest movement in the history of our country and particularly bad things to me," he word salad-ed. "But I have got used to it luckily. This is a rigged deal just like the 2020 election was rigged and we cannot let them get away with it.”

On her end, Marjorie Taylor-Greene seemed to think it would be possible to "defund" the special counsel and thus stop the investigation into Trump that was already underway and happening.

"Republicans will need to refuse to appropriate any funding to Merrick Garland’s Special Counsel and defund any part of the DOJ acting on behalf of the Democrat party as a taxpayer funded campaign arm for the Democrat’s 2024 presidential nominee," she wrote on Twitter.

“Marge says she has a plan to stop the Special Counsel: “They can tell Jack Smith he’s not going to get much of a paycheck. It’s gonna be real simple. We’re not going to do this. That’s it. We’re gonna stop them and we’re gonna do it through the power of the purse.”” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1668823714

However, the budget has already been set for 2023 and she has absolutely no power to do that. It's not a thing. Even if Steve Bannon also thinks it's a thing.

“Steve Bannon called on House Republicans to defund the Department of Justice in response to the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate Trump and called the FBI, “the American gestapo.”” — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@PatriotTakes 🇺🇸) 1668816596

It's hard to tell if they're truly this daft or just pretending, and on some level it doesn't really matter.

