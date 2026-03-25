Wonkette

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Larry Schmitt's avatar
Larry Schmitt
16h

I'd still like to know why the uniforms of the ICE goons say "Police." They're not cops.

https://cdn.bsky.app/img/feed_thumbnail/plain/did:plc:l65quqx4oe336sb2ekkwnwbu/bafkreiau7f5nzjrlpum5tyauyo7ls6lrteetm4gqsbkbfrdtxmdu6fwmyu

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JanuaryClaire's avatar
JanuaryClaire
16h

𝘊𝘢𝘯 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘴𝘢𝘺 “𝘊𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘵,” 𝘬𝘪𝘥𝘴?

Howard Dean had the right of it with his 50 State strategy.

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