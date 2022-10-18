Stacey Abrams, superstar and future president, faced off against diet fascist and charm vacuum Brian Kemp Monday for the first and only Georgia governor’s debate. The random libertarian candidate was also present. If you’re a Republican or just don’t like impressive Black women (looking at you, Killer Mike) , go ahead and support Shane Hazel.

Hazel stood between Abrams and Kemp, which was a good choice. They don’t pretend to like each other. Kemp has spent the campaign smearing Abrams, but he was clearly less comfortable doing so to her face. Abrams meanwhile bludgeoned Kemp mercilessly with facts.

It was an interesting flip of the national political rhetoric. Republicans insist that the country’s on fire and President Joe Biden lit the match. Kemp, as the incumbent governor, argues that Georgia is a conservative utopia with a thriving economy and fully funded police on every corner, presumably shutting down a taco truck. Abrams counters that Kemp has run Georgia into the ground, preventing the state from reaching its full potential.

“We live in a state of fear,” she said. “And this is a governor who, for the last four years, has beat his chest but delivered very little for most Georgians.”

When Kemp claimed Abrams didn’t have support from law enforcement because she wants to defund the police and eliminate cash bail, she called him out as liar: “I do have the support of sheriffs,” she said, "but unlike Mr. Kemp, I do not make it my plan to list every person who supports me. I have the support of sheriffs. I have the support of advocates. I have the support of victims. I have the support of those who want to be treated fairly in our system. I have to have conversations with the entirety of Georgia. I don’t have the luxury of being part of a Good Ol’ Boys Club where we don’t focus on the needs of our people.”

Abrams trashed Kemp’s lax gun policies and corrected his lies in real time about how all gun purchases in the state are subject to federal background checks. (Private sales and gun shows are exempt.) She noted his hypocrisy in bashing the American Rescue Plan while gobbling up $4.8 billion in federal COVID-19 relief. Abrams was polite enough to apologize for interrupting Kemp while he was lying, but she got her point across.

Kemp kept pushing the “angry Black lady hates cops” narrative, and Abrams handed him his ass. Let’s watch!

“Love this video of Stacey Abrams — her answer is a masterclass on the empathy, intellect, policy skills & compassion we should EXPECT from our leaders. She would be an extraordinary Governor for Georgia. #VOTE #gapol” — Sarah Riggs Amico (@Sarah Riggs Amico) 1666051545

“Mr. Kemp,” she said as if speaking to a befuddled child, “what you are attempting to do is continue the lie that you told so many times I think you believe it’s the truth.” It’s like she almost feels sorry for him ... almost. She continued:

“I support law enforcement and did so for 11 years. I worked closely with the Sheriffs’ Association. I’m probably the only person standing here who’s written an SOP for police departments when I was working for the city of Atlanta. But I have two brothers, one who has committed crimes and I want his victims to be able to call the police and get the help they need. I’ve always supported that right. I have another brother, who’s faced being pulled over for driving while Black when he was coming back from his job as a social worker. Unlike you, I don’t have the luxury of relying on slogans to describe my position on public safety. I believe that we need safety and justice.”

This is arguably the best articulation of this issue from a Democrat. She respects the police without performing a verbal prostate exam. She makes the strong case for needed reform, even though we all know cops will throw a fit if they aren’t given carte blanche to terrorize Black citizens in the twisted name of justice.

Abrams was excellent last night, and Kemp was a dope. This probably won’t dramatically shift the dynamic of the race, but in a just world, Abrams would’ve ended Kemp’s political career.

