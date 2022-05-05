Stacey Abrams announced yesterday that she's temporarily pausing fundraising for her campaign to become Georgia's next governor so she can raise money for Georgia abortion rights groups instead . In a fundraising email responding to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that'll overturn Roe v. Wade, Abrams wrote,

This moment demands action, so I will be blunt: The abomination of that leaked opinion is coming to find every one of us. Women in Georgia and across this country. LGBTQ+ and disabled people. And particularly those of color or low-income. This is a terrifying time for our nation.

Abrams will shift her formidable campaign fundraising operation 's focus to raising money for a number of advocacy groups, women's healthcare providers, and funds that help women find and pay for abortions, including the Feminist Women’s Health Center, SisterSong, ARC Southeast, Planned Parenthood Southeast, and NARAL Pro-Choice Georgia.

Abrams told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that her campaign plans to "lean into and lead on" the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe , because

if I want to be the governor of one Georgia, that means I’ve got to govern for the women of Georgia. And the women of Georgia by and large agree that their right to choose should not be stripped away from them.

She went on to say that the draft SCOTUS ruling

should be enraging to anyone that holds the belief that autonomy is an integral part of what makes us free Americans. We should greet this news with rage and with absolute dismay, and we should be organizing ourselves to defend our people — to defend women and their rights to an abortion.

This is where we applaud the gubernatorial candidate and future president of Earth for not bothering with euphemisms like "the right to choose," because goddamn it, abortion is healthcare, and there's no point in buying into the rightwing game that suggests it's a dirty word.

As the Washington Post points out, Abrams can afford to temporarily pause her campaign fundraising to help support abortion rights because her fundraising operation runs in permanent beast mode, regularly outraising both of the Republicans who are fighting for the GOP nomination, incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and former Sen. David Perdue.

She reportedly raised more than $9 million a month after announcing her second attempt at the governor’s mansion in December. Her campaign told supporters in an email Wednesday that she had raised an additional $11.7 million during the past three months.

Perdue, for his part, thought the leaked decision draft was exactly what Georgia needs, because of course he does. He said in a Tuesday tweet that "Any ruling from the Supreme Court that would save innocent lives would be an historic milestone. If I were Governor when this ruling was issued, I would call the legislature back into a special session to ban abortion in GA."

To underline, not terribly subtly, that he wouldn't support any exceptions for rape or incest, Perdue started the tweet by saying he and his wife, Bonnie, "believe every child is a gift from God," so Georgia women can look forward to being forced to carry their rapist's baby.

Then Perdue got back to the serious business of accusing Kemp of "giving $1.5 BILLION of our taxpayer dollars to a woke California company owned by George Soros," so he's out for the antisemitic vote, too.

Kemp, on the other hand, opted for euphemism, vowing in a statement on Twitter that "Under my leadership, Georgia will remain a state that values life at all stages, and as we anticipate the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision, Georgians should rest assured that I will continue to fight for the strongest pro-life law in the country." He also groused about the leak and said he supported an investigation, as if Georgia's governor would have any role in that.

Perdue responded today by accusing Kemp of offering only a "bureaucratic response" to the impending ruling and challenging him to an abortion ban-off, insisting that Kemp join him in pledging to hold a special session to totally ban abortion, and, for all we know, to send all women who have abortions to the gulag.

Stacey Abrams looks ready to blast either one of these assholes in the general election.

[ Atlanta Journal-Constitution / AJC (Abrams interview) / WaPo / Photo: Stacey Abrams on]



