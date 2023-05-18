The rumors of Laura Ingraham's cancellation are greatly exaggerated, unfortunately. A Drudge Report story Wednesday about a post-Tucker Carlson shuffle of the nightly Fox News schedule didn't include a slot for Ingraham, leading to speculation that Ingraham may have been axed, but a Fox News spox said that was naught but "wildly inaccurate" tweets by "left wing activists," and that Ingraham "is now and will continue to be a prominent host and integral part of the Fox News lineup." Hey, remember when Donald Trump said he supported cabinet members 100% and that was like the kiss of death for their careers? [ Deadline ]

House Republicans voted unanimously to avoid actually voting on whether to expel indicted weaselboy George Santos. [ Daily Beast ]

Wackadoodle Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Florida) introduced ( or at least tweeted ) a resolution to expel Adam Schiff (D-California) because Durham Report and Schiff "lied" about Trump and Russia NO COLLUSION, NO COLLUSION, YOU'RE THE COLLUSION. Fuck, with this crowd, it might even succeed. [ Daily Caller ]

The Supreme Court punted on an "emergency" petition demanding that an Illinois ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines be put on hold while the challengers try to get the law overturned. Maybe someone had an emergency need to shoot up their office, and now they'll have to go to a branch in another state. The Court denied the petition without comment, and also without any of the justices dissenting, so we don't know what the actual vote was apart from some kind of majority. Illinois enacted the ban after last year's July 4 massacre of seven people at a parade in Highland Park. [ AP ]



Everyone knows that Donald Trump is lying when he says he magically declassified all the documents he refused to turn over to the National Archives. Now the Archives is preparing to hand over 16 documents to Special Counsel Jack Smith, showing that Trump and his White House staff were repeatedly briefed on the proper procedures for declassifying documents, none of which include mentally wishing them to be declassified. [ CNN ]

Here, enjoy a list of awesome 17th and 18th Century Quaker names, including "Jane Quitquit," "Elizabeth Poope" (one of a trio of Poopes), and "Experience Cuppage," the original title of Jimi Hendrix's groundbreaking album. [ Isabella Rosner on Twitter]

After ProPublica ran a million and two stories on just how terrible online tax prep companies are, especially TurboTax, the IRS is going to do a pilot program for its very own free-filing program. That's only possible because ProPublica's coverage got enough people good 'n' mad enough to kill a 2019 proposal that would have prevented the IRS from ever developing its own free-file tool that might compete with TurboTax. Nice time! [ ProPublica ]



Another county in Oregon has voted in a nonbinding resolution for the rightwing "Greater Idaho" pipe dream, in which 14 mostly rightwing counties in eastern Oregon would secede from the Always Raining State to join the Militia State. 12 of the 14 counties have voted to join Idaho, but nahh, It's not any more likely to really happen than "fetch." [ Idaho Statesman ]

At least two Republicans in the Louisiana state Legislature sent letters to federal regulators explaining why they very enthusiastically supported a new liquid methane gas storage project. It turns out the letters were actually ghostwritten for state Sen. Mike Reese and state Rep. Les Farnum by lobbyists for Sempra LNG, a gas company that has been trying to develop the project since 2006. Is it legal? Dunno! It's also not clear how much influence, if any, the letters had in last fall's decision to approve the gas storage project. At least the letters weren't generated by ChatGPT. [ DeSmog ]

Hey, you literate people! Wonkette's Book Club returns tomorrow, as we read the first chapter of Kim Stanley Robinson's 2020 climate novel The Ministry for the Future . You can still snap up the ebook using the linky right there, which gives Yr Wonkette a small cut of sales.

Why would anyone put a bar of soap in their bed? Allegedly prevents leg cramps, but way back in 2005, Snopes went with "unproven." We saw the headline this week all the same. [ Snopes ]

