Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
3h

Also too, re the Jamelle Bouie Bluesky thread, he went all postmodern with it, as you kind of have to with simulacra, quoting Guy Debord:

"The spectacle that falsifies reality is nevertheless a real product of that reality, while lived reality is materially invaded by the contemplation of the spectacle and ends up absorbing it and aligning itself with it."

I'm all for postmodernist discussions of politics, as long as it doesn't just turn into an Umberto Eco chamber.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
belfryo's avatar
belfryo
4h

"open casket whore makeup"

for the win!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
395 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture