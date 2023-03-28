Considering the news cycle, there will be much MAGA disgustingness to cover today and tomorrow and every day until the end of the world. This quick post, though, is about Trump Nazi Stephen Miller, and how his face is going to stick like that if he keeps sneering and losing his little man temper like that on Fox News.

And let's just say we feel like his face has already stuck like that from previous "gonna get stuck like that" incidents, so we'd be trying to be gentler with our sneering face if we were him. That poor boy is not even 40 yet .

The subject matter was Donald Trump's interview with Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham and the other guest Miranda Devine were not giving sufficient deference to Stephen Miller's lord and king Donald Trump. Also, the other guest sounded Australian, probably because she is Australian, and we don't know if foreign accents just automatically trigger poor Stephen, but we're just noting it for the record as a possible factor in the meltdown that ensued.

The guest was saying some hilarious bullshit about how Trump used to act with such panache or something. She was saying Trump just comes across these days as somebody who's consumed by "grievance and anger," who's "constantly dwelling on grievance."

That must have sounded to Stephen Miller like a woman person saying Donald Trump should smile more, because he just lost it.

MILLER: If I could just jump in here ... Laura, the president has put forward a new policy plan every week!

You know Trump and his policy talk.

INGRAHAM: Why isn’t he talking about them?



MILLER: It was two-thirds of his speech in Waco! It was three-quarters of his speech at CPAC!

Stephen measured.

MILLER: He did a full hour on policies in both of those addresses!

It must have been interspersed between the traitor chat and the crime chat and the lie chat and the two-bit dictator chat and the other chats.

INGRAHAM: Stephen, nothing can be tweaked? Nothing?

ZEE MUST NOT CWITICIZE MEINEN FÜHRER!

MILLER: I have not in my lifetime seen a candidate who’s put out more new policy in so short a period of time.



INGRAHAM: Then talk about it! Talk about it every time you get!



MILLER: Every single week! I was at the CPAC speech! It was an hour straight!



INGRAHAM: I’m not talking about the CPAC speech. I’m talking about tonight.

Heavens. You do need to watch to see him get mad, as the transcript does not do it justice.

He just whined and whined, because for whatever reason, when he looks at Donald Trump, he seems something very admirable to behold, because we guess he has very low standards. And his voice just kept rising and rising.

He said:

"THERE'S NO CHEERY WAY TO BE PROSECUTED BY ALVIN BRAGG! THERE'S NO CHEERY WAY TO HAVE THE SPECIAL PROSECUTOR COME AFTER YOU!"

And finally he said:

"HE SAYS OVER AND OVER AGAIN THAT THEY'RE COMING AFTER HIM, BECAUSE THEY'RE TRYING TO COME AFTER US!"

Oh goodness gracious, meltdown!

Oh well, cry it out.

