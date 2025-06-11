Postcard from Guantanamo, 1910

What does Stephen Miller dream about at night after his dinner of rusty nails, bile, and blood, lying in bed waiting for his wife to get back from work from her new job at the Elon Musk Ketamine Processing Plant and Sex-Robot Concern?

Mmm, can we fill up Guantánamo, Daddy? With Europeans! And OOOH, let’s disappear them and not even tell their home governments where they are, just to rub it in their faces how much we hate them now! So delicious is a taste of power for the kid no one would talk to at Santa Monica High!

And now Politico and the Washington Post are reporting that’s indeed the plan: The administration is vetting 9,000 people to see if they are healthy enough for the dismal conditions in the torture-prison where accused 9/11 terrorists were once held, where Ron DeSantis was once a JAG officer, advocating force-feeding of hunger strikers. This unfortunate group would include about 800 Europeans from friendly countries, including Britain, Italy, France, Germany, Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Poland, Turkey, and Ukraine.

Remember the good old days when European countries were our allies, six months ago? Now the new regime is doing all it can to piss on them, from abandoning Ukraine, to ridiculous new tariffs, to revoking foreign-student visas, and JD Vance bitching about not wanting to appear to help Europe out on Pete Hegseth’s Signal chat, and lecturing them about how they should give more FREE SPEECH to Russian disinformation campaigns and neo-Nazis.

But now friendship ended with Europe, now PUTIN is best friend, like that meme. Though even Putin will let foreign countries know when he has put one of their citizens in his gulag, how else to use them as pawns in negotiations? But it doesn’t seem Trump is even thinking that far ahead, to extortion. For now it seems he just wants to make European countries as upset as possible. Though it would certainly not be out of character for him to hold Europeans hostage until their home countries agree to whatever, like giving him a deal to build hotels and golf courses, or buying a fleet of Boeings that the doors fall off of.

Meanwhile, rage and protests at the regime’s kidnap-and-disappear-to-torture-prison immigration policy is spreading beyond Los Angeles, to at least 25 other cities.

Protestors in Chicago

Thousands of people protested in Chicago, and a car plowed through the crowd. Police are offering no information about the driver, did they arrest them? Dunno.

Also thousands of protestors in New York City, with more than 80 protestors arrested; people are extra-mad over reports that Mayor Eric Adams is letting the NYPD cooperate with ICE.

Texas! Greg Abbott has ordered the National Guard to deploy to protests across the state, including in Austin, where local and state authorities used pepper spray and flash-bang grenades on protesters yesterday; also Houston, and San Antonio.

Hundreds of protestors in Boston!

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu gives some great what-for:

Protests in Atlanta! Hundreds of people stormed Buford Highway, and police deployed tear gas canisters, which protesters threw back with a side of fireworks, because they are legal down there. Don’t burn off your fingers!

Thousands protested in Denver! Police shot pepper balls and arrested 17.

And more! Baltimore, St. Louis, Chicago, Detroit, Las Vegas, Charlotte, even Omaha, where ICE raided a meat production plant. Did Glenn Valley Foods forget to “donate” to Trump’s “library”?

People are pissed the fuck off! And pissed-er every day, because ICE attacks are deepening in their depravity. They are dragging foster children out of their homes, arresting fourth-graders and parents in front of their children, and (from April) trying to enter elementary schools, allegedly lying to school officials that parents had given them permission to be there.

Imagine this was happening in any other country, with journalists getting shot by rubber bullets ON PURPOSE and people disappeared to torture prison. “What a banana-republic shithole!” you would sigh. And now here we are.

And what else can we do, but protest and speak out as best we can?

More “No Kings” protests are planned for this weekend, and if your hate for this administration is greater than your dislike for gas canisters and rubber bullets in your face, you can find your closest location here.

Celia Cruz, please take the edge off of all this!

Thanks!

[Washington Post gift link / Politico / Reuters / NBC]

