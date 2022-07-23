On Friday afternoon, a jury found Steve Bannon guilty on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House January 6 Select Committee. He is scheduled to be sentenced in October, where he could get anywhere from 30 days in prison to a year for each charge and $100,000 in fines for each count.

And he's cool with that. He's okay with that because, goddamnit, he loves Donald Trump and he loves the Constitution and he is willing to go to prison for either .

In a post-conviction interview with Tucker Carlson last night, Bannon expressed no remorse for his actions, as one would expect.

“Tucker: How do you feel about going to jail? Are you confident you would be safe there? Bannon: If I go to jail, I go to jail. I will never back off .. I’m not backing off one inch. If I go to jail, so be it.” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1658537051

In response to Carlson asking if he was scared for his own safety in prison, Bannon replied "First off, if I go to jail, I go to jail. I will never go back off a second. Look I spent 8 years as a naval officer, have committed my life to this program to get this done. I will never back off. I support Trump and the constitution and I'm not backing off one inch. If I go to jail, so be it."

Well. If he didn't back off, he wouldn't be going to prison right now. Bannon, who is on tape literally talking about how Trump could steal the election by declaring himself the winner before the mail-in votes are counted, refused to comply with a subpoena for not just documents, but his testimony. He refused to give his testimony. Rather than get up there and tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth, he backed off. And for more than a second.

Bannon, calling the committee "lawless," also claimed that there would be a real January 6 committee, by the Republicans, and also an investigation into their investigation, so there.

“I will tell the Jan. 6 staff right now, preserve your documents, because there’s going to be a real committee and this has to be backed by Republican grassroots voters,” he said.

Republicans, for the record, blocked a bipartisan committee, leaving the Democrats with little choice but to convene their own.

It is difficult to even imagine what they would even come up with for such an investigation. What would they do? Just get up and claim that everyone there was Antifa but is also simultaneously a political prisoner being imprisoned only for their great love of Donald Trump and not because they kinda tried to overthrow the government? Oh! Or that they were all Trump supporters but that they were hypnotized via subliminal backmasking that liberal record executives secretly put on Ted Nugent and Kid Rock albums? Or like ... something something George Soros, freemasons, pizza and lizard people?

Perhaps they'll do it like the "Citizen's Grand Juries" they used to do when they were always trying to citizen's arrest Obama for reasons. Those were always fun.

