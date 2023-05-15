Hey what's up at the border, total crazy free-for-all right? Right? (We need more immigrants, not fewer. Anyway, no.) (CBS News)

So you're probably not a Detroit Free Press subscriber (GRRRR SUBSCRIBER ONLY STORIES), but this woman, Randi Lucille Nord, explains at length why she painted swastikas on a synagogue in Royal Oak, Michigan; it was to blame Azov, get Americans pissed off at Ukraine and supporting Russia, and also at some point she was trying to ship in military grade weapons to start an actual war in Hamtramck? She should not do that. Nor should she threaten to kill or torture her family a lot : (

Stupid Heather Cox Richardson, making me cry. (Substack)

I didn't know Montana let RNs and midwives perform abortions, but the Supreme Court says they still can, which makes me infer that they could! — AP

Pro Publica found the one bad librarian, she is in Alaska and she is leaving now, goodbye.

This New Republic story about the Biden 2024 campaign leaning into Kamala Harris is surprising: The Rev. Raphael Warnock only got 93 percent of Black women voters???

Well I Am Not A Lawyer, so ... HENGHHHHH?

That memo, for example, concedes that Bankman-Fried and co-conspirators lied on a US bank application to open an account to receive FTX customer deposits after the bank had previously rejected an honest application. But just because the bank "was deprived of the opportunity to conduct 'enhanced due diligence' and executive committee review before opening the account," that doesn't mean that Bankman-Fried committed bank fraud, his lawyers argued.

Google's new AI answers will kill publishers — but maybe publishers should have thought of that while they were demanding Google pay them for putting their stories in search results? (I know they're probably not even linked, but I just never got that, it was weird.) (Futurism)

Oh nooooo Kenya death cult. — HuffPost

You know, I beenwondering about all these disinfectant sprays and wipes, looks like we're all going back to pure vinegar I guess! (Guardian)

Y'all sick of having roommates, y'all ain't got roommates no more. — Insider

Electric cars are going to win, and we probably have enough lithium! — Noah Pinion

Melora Hardin (the actress!) has wallpapers. Oh, they are the most beautiful wallpapers! (Melora)

I eat you, roses! I eat you up! — Tyrant Farms

